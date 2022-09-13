Soccer
High School Boys
Tuesday
Conemaugh Township 2, Cambria Heights 1: In Davidsville, Max Malicki scored in the second half as the Indians handed the Highlanders their first loss of the season.
Dillon Defibaugh scored for 4-2 Conemaugh Township.
Cambria Heights (4-1) received a goal from Stevie Stevens.
Monday
Richland 3, Penn Cambria 2 (OT): In Cresson, the Rams overcame a two-goal deficit with three unanswered tallies, including Tyler Sukenik’s game-winner 28 seconds into overtime against the host Panthers.
Penn Cambria’s Andrew Dillon and Gabe Irving each scored unassisted goals to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.
Richland’s Nate Cook scored to make it 2-1 after the first half.
Mitchell Timcik scored at 35:22 of the second half.
Sukenik scored in OT with an assist by Timcik.
Penn Cambria goalkeeper Duncan Gongloff made 12 saves.
Bedford 13, Central 0: In Martinsburg, Cole Taylor scored four goals, Nate Kovach had three goals, and Chase Bussard scored twice as the visiting Bisons shut out the Scarlet Dragons.
Caleb Wigfield, Layne Richardson, Owen Schrock and Nate Clapper also scored goals for Bedford. Richardson and Kyler Weyant split time as goalkeepers.
Forest Hills 5, Chestnut Ridge 3: In Fishertown, Toby Wilt scored three goals, and Kaden Carpenter netted two as the visiting Rangers beat the Lions.
Brent Holderbaum had two goals for Chestnut Ridge, and Bradyen Haney had one goal.
Forest Hills’ Heth Koshinsky and Carpenter each had an assist.
Chestnut Ridge’s Elias Ritchey had two assists, and Preston Pittman had one.
Somerset 7, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Altoona, Ben Witt scored two goals as the Golden Eagles pulled away from the Marauders.
Kahne Foltz had a goal and two assists for 3-2 Somerset. Logan Baker, Isaiah Armstrong, Logan Seslow and Liam Egal each had one goal.
Nathaniel Sutton had Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s lone goal.
Conemaugh Township 2, Windber 0: Declan Mainhart notched the clean sheet as Dylan Giffin and Dane Rouser each scored to propel the Indians over the Ramblers.
Westmont Hilltop 4, Greater Johnstown 0: Derek George tallied two goals as the Hilltoppers blanked the host Trojans.
Alex Mondick and Maximus Zitnay also added goals and combined on the shutout for Westmont Hilltop.
Saturday
McConnellsburg 4, Conemaugh Township 2: In McConnellsburg, Kyle Roming had two goals as the Spartans defeated the Indians.
Andrew Mellott and Wyatt Hershey also scored for McConnellsburg, which improved to 5-0 with the win.
Austin Elliott and Dylan Griffin each scored goals for Conemaugh Township.
High School Girls
Tuesday
Rockwood 2, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Berlin, Taylor Demchak made 11 saves and posted a shutout as the Rockets topped the Mountaineers.
Addie Barkman and Mollie Wheatley each scored for 4-2 Rockwood. Finnleigh Gould provided two assists.
Bedford 13, Greater Johnstown 0: Paiton Gillum notched three goals and Rachel Leydig added a pair as the Bisons blanked the host Trojans.
Taylor Koontz and Kacey Martz combined on the shutout for 3-1 Bedford.
Jillian Beck, Josselyn Boone, Taylor Diehl, Kaitlyn Richardson, Ava Sipes and Sophia Steele each scored. Two own goals were scored.
Richland 9, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Fishertown, Becca Fetchko (one assist) and Delaney Yost (two assists) each tallied hat tricks as the Rams blanked the Lions.
Camryn Beglin added two goals for 2-2 Richland. Mackenzie Layman also provided a goal.
Margaret Orr and Savanna Artim combined on the shutout.
Somerset 4, Westmont Hilltop 2: In Somerset, Willa Sharbaugh contributed a goal and two assists as the Golden Eagles improved to 5-0 with a victory over the Hilltoppers.
Somerset’s Mariya Petrosky, Kamryn Ross and Maurah Shortt each found the back of the net.
Jordan Pecze and Aubrey Rutledge each scored for 2-2 Westmont Hilltop.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 4, Forest Hills 0: In Altoona, Finley Steinbugl notched the shutout as the Marauders defeated the Rangers.
Goal scorers were not reported.
Monday
Windber 2, Conemaugh Township 1: In Windber, Rylee Ott and Mariah Andrews both scored as the Ramblers edged the Indians. Windber’s Lexi James made 14 saves.
Briar Berkey scored for Conemaugh Township, which received 11 saves from Jordan Snyder.
Forest Hills 8, Chestnut Ridge 2: In Sidman, Samantha Papcunik and Audrey Peretin each scored a pair of goals to lead the Rangers over the Lions.
Arissa Britt, Samantha Danel, Aivah Maul and Melanie Troy all buried goals for 1-2 Forest Hills.
Malia Crouse and Mary Kohler scored for Chestnut Ridge (0-3).
Cambria Heights 5, North Star 0: In Boswell, Brooklyn Galinis provided two goals and two assists as Maria Wendekier helped the Highlanders blank the Cougars.
Brielle McMillen added two goals, and Kenadi Weakland scored for 5-0 Cambria Heights.
Northern Garrett 2, Rockwood 1: At Rockwood, Emma Hostetler and Abby Nelson each scored a goal as Northern Garrett edged Rockwood.
Finnleigh Gould had the Rockets’ lone goal.
Westmont Hilltop 9, Greater Johnstown 0: Addy Arnold, Mara Glover and Emily Stoddard each scored two goals as the Hilltoppers blanked the Trojans.
Emma O’Neill, Jordan Pecze and Melia Zagorski also scored for Westmont Hilltop.
Richland 6, Penn Cambria 3: Delaney Yost contributed three goals and an assist to lead the host Rams over the Panthers.
Richland’s Camryn Beglin added two goals and an assists, and Mackenzie Layman found the back of the net.
Madison Farabaugh scored twice and Meghan Anderson added a goal for Penn Cambria.
Somerset 7, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Somerset, Willa Sharbaugh buried three goals and Maurah Shortt provided a goal and two helpers to help the Golden Eagles defeat the Marauders.
Somerset (4-0) also received goals from Kylee Chabol, Kassidy McKenzie and Josie Steele.
Hailey DeGol scored for Bishop Guilfoyle.
Volleyball
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown 3, Salem 0: Lualis Alvarado posted match highs of 13 kills, a .632 hitting percentage and five aces as the Mountain Cats swept the Tigers 25-8, 25-14, 25-6 in their home opener.
Pitt-Johnstown (6-6) received 20 assists and nine digs from Adiamar Beaz. Gabi DeRenzo collected a match-high 10 digs. Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Ally Diamond provided two of Pitt-Johnstown’s 12 aces and added nine digs. Liredys Casiano had three aces.
High School Girls
Tuesday
Portage 3, Cambria Heights 2: In Patton, Trissa Smith provided 32 assists, 22 service points, 18 digs and five aces as the Mustangs outlasted the Highlanders 25-10, 19-25, 28-26, 18-25, 16-14.
Portage’s Annie Davis netted 17 service points and 12 kills. Lexi Slanoc added 22 service points, 11 digs and five aces. Sierra Crum and Paige Phillips each provided 14 service points, and Keira Sossong added 11.
Emerson Packard led Cambria Heights with 24 digs, and Makenzie Mulraney added 13 kills. Paige Burkey chipped in 14 service points, and Maelyn Dutko added 11.
Shade 3, Berlin Brothersvalley 1: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha supplied 33 kills and five blocks as the Panthers topped the Mountaineers 18-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-21.
Shade’s Jadeyn Gross added 26 assists and 10 digs. Anna Deneen netted nine digs and eight kills.
Deborah Bozovich provided 10 kills and five blocks. Kori Boozer and Jaedyn Krupper combined for 56 digs.
Somerset 3, Bedford 1: In Bedford, Shawna Walker netted 16 kills and 10 digs as the Golden Eagles defeated the Bisons 25-19, 24-26, 25-12, 25-18.
Gracie Bowers dished out 37 assists for 4-0 Somerset. Shandi Walker added nine kills, eight digs and three blocks. Mckenzie Piccola had six aces, and Sydney Rush supplied eight kills.
Laney Lafferty led Bedford with 17 assists and four blocks. Bailey Stahlman added 13 kills, five blocks and two aces.
Central Cambria 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Altoona, Mikalah Kim produced 12 kills to lead the Red Devils over the Marauders 25-21, 25-17, 25-19.
Emma Pablic led Central Cambria with 26 service points and three aces. Alli Malay added 23 service points, and Skylar Bloom dished out 11 assists. Izzy Kushner finished with eight kills.
Forest Hills 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Mya Colosimo netted 18 kills and Lia Konchan added 18 digs and 10 service points to lead the Rangers over the Huskies 25-17, 25-15, 25-12.
Forest Hills’ Julia Chunta dished out 25 assists, and Sophia Jacobs added 17 service points.
Eva Myers had three blocks.
Madison Ostinowsky led Bishop Carroll with 10 digs. Katie Ludwig provided seven kills, and Kenzie Wilson netted five blocks.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Westmont Hilltop 1: In New Paris, Belle Bosch contributed 19 kills, 15 service points and 12 blocks as the Lions defeated the Hilltoppers 25-27, 25-16, 25-10, 25-17.
Chestnut Ridge’s Leah Winegardner added 18 service points and eight kills. Isabella Hillegass (10 kills), Natalie Lafferty (24 assists) and Jada McGill each had 13 service points.
Westmont Hilltop’s Carissa Krall had 10 kills, and Leah Petrore had 10 digs.
Conemaugh Township 3, North Star 2: In Boswell, the Indians edged the Cougars 25-7, 20-25, 15-25, 25-23, 21-19.
Kendra Huber had 10 kills and three blocks, and Hannah Sodano had five aces and 22 digs for Conemaugh Township.
The Indians’ Ava Byer had 23 digs and nine kills. Breanna Shetler collected 20 digs, and Allison Matera had 33 assists.
North Star’s Suzy Walker had 14 kills, Anna Grandas had five kills, and 17 assists, and Breanna Nash had 16 assists.
Monday
Bedford 3, Greater Johnstown 0: In Bedford, Laney Lafferty provided 13 assists, nine service points and three aces as the Bisons swept the Trojans 25-12, 25-11, 25-19.
Bailey Stahlman added 11 service points, five kills, four aces and two blocks for Bedford. Livie Nouse had 10 service points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Central Cambria 1: Gianna Gallucci dished out 26 assists, and Kate Edwards contributed 11 kills to lead the host Crimson Crushers over the Red Devils 25-22, 8-25, 27-25, 25-14.
Bishop McCort’s Cami Beppler and Malayna Boring each added four aces.
Mikalah Kim led Central Cambria with 10 blocks and nine kills. Summer Koss dished out 13 assists, and Skylar Bloom added 10. Izzy Kushner netted eight kills, while Emma Pablic added 23 service points and two aces.
Portage 3, Windber 0: In Windber, Keira Sossong netted 22 digs, 14 kills and 11 service points as the Mustangs swept the Ramblers 25-17, 26-24, 25-20.
Paige Phillips added 11 kills and two aces for Portage. Annie Davis finished with 16 service points and two aces. Lexi Slanoc (13 service points), Trissa Smith (12) and Sierra Crum (10) produced strong serving.
Ligonier Valley 3, Meyersdale 0: In Ligonier, Abby Tutino netted 13 service points and four aces to lead the Rams over the Red Raiders 25-12, 25-15, 25-18.
Saylor Clise added 10 service points (three aces) and 10 assists.
Lacy Sosko prouced six kills, and Liz Crissman tallied three blocks.
Meyersdale’s Amelie Kretchman finished with six kills and two blocks.
Somerset 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Shawna Walker provided 14 digs, 10 service points, nine kills and four aces to lead the Golden Eagles over the Huskies.
Somerset’s Shandi Walker added 10 kills, seven service points and five blocks. Sydney Rush chipped in nine digs and five kills, and Liv Svonavec had six kills and three blocks.
Alicia Heinrich led Bishop Carroll with four blocks and three kills.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: Carissa Krall contributed 11 kills, and Sidney Pastorek dished out 16 assists as the Hilltoppers defeated the Marauders 25-17, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20.
Westmont Hilltop’s Leah Petrore scooped up 11 digs, and Julia Kane added seven kills.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, Belle Bosch provided 16 kills and nine service points as the Lions swept the Panthers 25-23, 25-7, 25-12.
Chestnut Ridge’s Natalie Lafferty dished out 44 assists and added 17 service points. Grace Lazor added 14 helpers. Jada McGill netted eight kills, and Leah Winegardner had 15 service points.
Central 3, Cambria Heights 0: In Martinsburg, Maelyn Dutko dished out 11 assists, but the Scarlet Dragons swept the Highlanders 25-13, 25-14, 25-13.
Regan Conrad and Savannah Coover each scooped up eight digs for 2-3 Cambria Heights.
HOPE for Hyndman 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 2: In Salisbury, the Hornet won in five sets over the host Elks 18-25, 25-19, 25-15, 14-25, 15-11.
Morgan Emerick had 14 assists, and Andrea Twigg and Aubrie Twigg each had seven kills for HOPE for Hyndman.
