ALTOONA, Pa. – It’s easy to mistake Richland’s Evan McCracken for a thrower. Brawny, with broad shoulders and a weightlifter’s arms, he has the type of physique you’d typically see in the shot put pit, not the blocks for the 100-meter dash.
“I get that a lot,” McCracken said with a huge grin.
McCracken shows there’s a place for power on the track, too, though. And, at the PIAA Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg next week, no one will be confused about where he belongs … because a lot of his competition have been running against him for years.
The Richland junior qualified for the Class 2A 100 at the PIAA meet by winning the event on Wednesday’s second day of the District 6 championships at Altoona, one of five boys who ran well enough to advance and one of four from The Tribune-Democrat coverage area.
In addition to McCracken, Westmont Hilltop’s Max Zitnay, Central Cambria’s Nolan Wyrwas and Penn Cambria’s Josh Stolarski qualified for the state meet in the event. Zitnay and Wyrwas placed second and third, respectively.
Stolarski was fourth, but beat the state qualifying standard of 11.3, as did Penns Manor’s Justin Marshall.
“We’ve been running for three years together. It’s always a competitive race. It’s a good thing. You want to get as many kids from District 6 as you can. It pushes everybody,” McCracken said.
It typified the meet, as the area produced 10 of the boys’ champions crowned in Class 2A on Day 2. Central Cambria won the 3200- and 400-meter relays, McCracken’s Rams took the 1600 relay, Central Cambria’s Jon Wess and Aiden Lechleitner came out with gold in the 110 hurdles and 800 run, respectively.
Richland’s Logan Gossard triumphed in the pole vault and Penn Cambria’s Andre Marinak prevailed in the 300 hurdles.
However, the best day ended up belonging to Stolarski, who won the 400-meter dash and then returned to the track and set a meet record by finishing the 200 meters in 21.82 seconds.
“It’s the best meet I’ve ever had,” an almost-shocked Stolarski said. “I took three-quarters of a second off my best time. Going 21.82 in the final, that’s just crazy.”
The previous mark of 21.87 had stood for 12 years.
It was that kind of meet for Stolarski, who didn’t run his best in Tuesday’s prelims, but bounced back to defeat Richland’s Jude Mugerwa in the finals with a season-low 49.24.
“Jude ties my freaking time in the prelims of 50.72. I’m scared because I haven’t been able to go under 51 (late in the season),” Stolarski said. “But the hay was already in the barn, as my coach says. I just had to take it out and sell it. I sold it.”
The top three finishers and any others achieving a predetermined result in their event automatically qualified for the state championship meet.
Stolarski did that in the 100 with an 11.08. McCracken won with a 10.87 and Zitnay ran 11.0 for the silver.
Stolarski’s teammate, Marinak, also bounced back from a rough opening day of the meet. On his way to a personal best and potentially breaking his school record, Marinak wiped out on the last hurdle in trials.
“I was happy just to advance,” Marinak said.
Marinak recovered and got back on track, claiming his gold with a time of 39.72.
“I’m extremely happy with my time, especially after what happened (on Tuesday) and to be able to stay under 40,” Marinak said.
Like Marinak and Stolarski, Richland’s Gossard and the Rams 400 relay of McCracken, Mugerwa, Grayden Lewis and Joseph McAneny were seeking redemption.
For Gossard, his win with a height of 15 feet done when even the tiki torches in the pole vault area were going out at the end of the meet, signaled a positive turn from a season filled with sickness, injury and disappointment.
“That’s the best jump I’ve had all season and I’m lucky to take it,” Gossard said.
“To win at states would be nice, to defend my title and move on from there. It’s been rough.”
The Richland relay gave the Rams something to feel good about after a meet largely filled with near-misses.
“The team wasn’t so hot throughout the season, and Coach (Chris Mangus) always talks about winning this,” Mugerwa said. “Especially after the four-by-one when we got second, but something just always seem to be going awry.”
Even with Richland and Penn Cambria’s successes, Central Cambria secured the team title by scoring 98 points. It was Wess, Nolan Wyrwas, Ohja Ohja and Shay Adams that frustrated Richland by running 43.51 to win the 400 relay.
“It felt really good,” Wyrwas said. “All the handoffs were smooth. (Tuesday) they were a little shaky. Everyone was cooking.”
Wess was coming off his hurdle win heading into the relay. Both Wess and Marinak posted PRs and breached the state-qualifying time in finishing first and second.
Wess crossed the finish line in 14.76, forging an impressive distance against the rest of the field – Marinak ran 15.43.
“There’s so many things (in a hurdle race). Nothing’s a given, but I had a good start and the first couple of hurdles felt good. I just kept doing what I was doing,” Wess said.
Lechleitner ran a season-best 1:59.48 in the 800, edging friend, teammate and rival Cody Roberts by .26 seconds for the gold.
“We’re talking over there on the start line and I say, ‘What’s the goal?’ ” Lechleitner said.
“And he goes, ‘I’m going to beat you.’ And I said, ‘Good. I’m going to beat you.’ It just works out.”
Roberts received the second handoff of the four-by-800 from Jake Wilson neck-and-neck with runners from West Branch and Bellefonte. It wasn’t a position to which he and his Red Devil teammates were accustomed.
However, it played to Roberts’ strength.
One hundred meters into his leg, he’d created a substantial gap with the other two teams and gave the baton to Lechleitner 700 meters later with a comfortable advantage.
Roberts, Lechleitner, Wilson and Dom Kuntz’s winning time was 8:18.58.
“Personally, I like to get out in front fast, run my own race instead of chasing all the time,” Roberts said. “The championship is what we were looking for. Time-wise, it definitely was one of our slower races, but the heat’s playing a big factor and the wind on the backstretch is pretty strong.”
Fifteen other area athletes or teams qualified for Shippensburg in 2A boys by virtue of finishing second, third or reaching the qualifying mark.
Advancing in Class 3A where only the winner and those hitting the standard advance, Greater Johnstown didn’t move anyone on to the PIAA meet. The Trojans’ Jorge Morales garnered silver in the 400 meters with a time of 50.70, but he needed a 50.09 to qualify.
