Golf
High School Boys
Karalfa advances: Bishop McCort Catholic senior Brennan Karalfa was the lone area golfer to advance at Tuesday’s District 6 Class 2A championship meet at Scotch Valley Country Club.
Karalfa carded a 78 and was just one shot behind champion Timothy Peters from St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy. Also advancing to the PIAA championships on Oct. 17 and 18 at Penn State’s Blue course are Bellefonte’s Isaac Bloom (83) and Davis Corman (80), Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Nick Helsley (81), Central’s Nick Baum (80) and Griffin Snowberger (79) and West Shamokin’s Alex Talmadge (79).
West Shamokin (344) won the team title, edging out Bishop McCort Catholic (347), Central (348) and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy (352).
Volleyball
High School Girls
Tuesday
Chestnut Ridge 3, Greater Johnstown 0: Belle Bosch netted 21 service points and 12 kills as the Lions swept the host Trojans 25-7, 25-11, 25-19.
Bosch is nine kills away from 1,000. Chestnut Ridge’s Isabella Hillegass added 11 service points and 10 kills. Natalie Lafferty netted 15 assists, and Leah Winegardner contributed 12 service points.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Richland 1: Sidney Pastorek netted 25 assists as the Hilltoppers defeated the host Rams 25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 25-19.
Westmont Hilltop’s Julia Kane recorded 11 kills, and Carissa Krall added 16 service points and nine kills. Leah Petrore scooped up 11 digs.
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Gianna Gallucci dished out 28 assists and Starcia Bainey recorded 13 kills to lead the Crimson Crushers over the Huskies 26-24, 25-16, 25-21.
Bishop McCort’s Kate Edwards netted 11 kills, and Cami Beppler and Malayna Boring each supplied 12 digs.
Tatum Laughard led Bishop Carroll with 16 digs. Madison Ostinowsky added 13 digs and 11 service points.
Forest Hills 3, Penn Cambria 1: In Sidman, Julia Chunta dished out 45 assists, while Mya Colosimo compiled 17 kills, 11 service points and eight digs as the Rangers defeated the Panthers 25-20, 25-19, 18-25, 25-12.
Forest Hills’ Lia Konchan provided 11 digs, 11 service points and four aces. Addi Schirato added eight kills and five blocks, Aisy Myers netted 10 service points, Alexa Papcunik supplied eight kills and Eva Myers contributed seven kills.
Somerset 3, Central 0: In Martinsburg, Gracie Bowers totaled 32 assists and seven digs, and Shawna Walker contributed 13 kills and three blocks as the 9-0 Golden Eagles swept the Scarlet Dragons 25-17, 25-17, 25-22.
Somerset’s Olivia Svonavec and Sydney Rush added 10 and eight kills, respectively.
Bedford 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Bedford, Bailey Stahlman provided 15 kills, 10 digs and 10 blocks as the Bisons swept the Marauders 25-17, 25-18, 25-20.
Bedford’s Laney Lafferty added 20 assists and five digs. Livie Nouse contributed 16 digs, 16 service points and two aces. Peri Bagley and Hannah Burkett (13 service points) each had six kills and four digs.
Portage 3, West Shamokin 2: In Rural Valley, Lexi Slanoc contributed 23 service points, 19 digs and two aces as the Mustangs outlasted the Wolves 12-25, 26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 15-8.
Portage’s Keira Sossong added 20 digs and 14 service points.
Trissa Smith netted 18 service points, 13 digs, 10 assists and five aces. Brooke Bednarski and Paige Phillips tallied 13 and 11 service points, respectively.
Monday
North Star 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2: In Boswell, the Cougars dropped two of the first three sets, but roared back to defeat the Centurions 14-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11.
Suzy Walker had 14 kills and Anna Grandas had eight kills for North Star (4-5-1). Breanna Nash dished out 15 assists.
Conemaugh Township 3, Cambria Heights 0: In Davidsville, Hannah Swank had 16 kills, four blocks and eight digs, and Hannah Sodano tallied seven kills and eight digs as the Indians defeated the visiting Highlanders 25-22, 25-13, 25-20.
Ava Byer produced seven kills, and Alison Matera provided 36 assists for the 8-1 Indians.
Savannah Coover and Paige Burkey each posted five service points for the 4-6 Highlanders.
Emerson Packard had 13 digs, and Mackenzie Mulraney netted nine kills.
Richland 3, Penn Cambria 1: In Cresson, Sasha Garnett totaled 11 kills to lead the Rams over the Panthers 25-14, 15-25, 25-10, 25-19.
Alyssa Zupon dished out 16 assists for Penn Cambria. Loren Stipanovich added 10 kills, and Reagan Ronan scooped up 10 digs.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Belle Bosch netted 13 kills and five blocks as the Lions swept the Huskies 25-12, 25-15, 25-19.
Chestnut Ridge’s Isabella Hillegass totaled 16 service points, Natalie Lafferty added 15 assists, Grace Lazor provided nine assists and Jada McGill contributed eight kills.
Bishop Carroll’s Mary Golden had 16 assists. Alicia Heinrich added nine kills.
Somerset 3, Central Cambria 0: In Somerset, Gracie Bowers had 30 assists, and Shawna Walker totaled 12 kills as the Golden Eagles defeated the Red Devils 25-13, 25-14, 25-18.
Somerset’s Olivia Svonavec had seven kills, five blocks and four aces. Shandi Walker had seven kills, four blocks and six digs. Sydney Rush had six digs.
Forest Hills 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Sidman, Julia Chunta had 22 assists and nine digs, and Mia Colosimo had 17 kills and 15 digs as the Rangers beat the Marauders 25-16, 25-12, 25-23.
Alexa Papcunik had five kills, Aisy Myers 12 service points, and Lia Konchan 11 service points and nine digs.
Soccer
High School Boys
Tuesday
Windber 3, North Star 2 (OT): In Windber, William Minahan scored from 38 yards out on an assist from Bailan Rugg to give the Ramblers their first victory of the season over the Cougars.
Windber’s Cayden Thompson netted a pair of goals and Derek Prince added two helpers.
C.J. Biery and Parker Scherer each scored for North Star.
West Shamokin 1, Cambria Heights 0: In Rural Valley, Dylan McGaughey scored with 29 seconds left in the second half off a direct kick as the Wolves topped the Highlanders.
Monday
Conemaugh Township 2, Rockwood 1: In Rockwood, Jackson Sotosky scored the game-winning goal off of a corner kick taken by Max Malicki with 10 seconds remaining as the Indians defeated the host Rockets.
Dylan Giffin tallied Conemaugh Township’s first-half goal. Rockwood’s Davis Bruening scored in the first half.
Declan Mainhart had 10 saves for the Indians (8-2).
Berlin Brothersvalley 1, Windber 0: In Berlin, Logan Glessner scored the game’s only goal in the second half as the host Mountaineers edged the Ramblers.
C.J. Maxwell had an assist on the game-winning goal. Keepers Connor Montgomery and Matthew Miller teamed in the Berlin shutout.
Penn Cambria 0, Somerset 0 (2OT): In Somerset, both teams were unable to find the back of the net in a draw.
Duncan Gongloff made 18 saves for the 3-6-1 Panthers.
Quintin Robison stopped four shots for the 7-2-1 Golden Eagles.
Central Cambria 6, Greater Johnstown 1: Ojha Ojha netted a hat trick to lead the Red Devils over the host Trojans.
Tanner Archangelo, Cody Roberts and Brayden Swope each chipped in a goal for 6-3 Central Cambria.
Jeremy Dietz buried a goal for Greater Johnstown.
Bedford 13, Chestnut Ridge 1: In Bedford, Cole Taylor compiled three goals and an assist while Colin Gable added a pair of goals to lead the Bisons over the Lions.
Bedford’s Jack Becker added two assists and a goal. Chase Bussard, Nate Clapper, Toby Corle, Isaiah Gallina, Owen Lantz, Matt Robinette and Caleb Wigfield also scored for the 9-1 Bisons.
Chestnut Ridge’s Brock Holderbaum scored.
High School Girls
Tuesday
Conemaugh Township 4, Berlin Brothersvalley 1: In Berlin, Ashlyn Fetterman and Izzy Slezak each buried two first-half goals to lead the Indians over the Mountaineers.
Gabby Hay scored for 3-8 Berlin, which received 17 saves from Taylor Hillegass.
Jordyn Snyder made five saves for 6-5 Conemaugh Township.
Forest Hills 2, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: In Ebensburg, Samantha Papcunik and Aivah Maul each scored as the Rangers (6-4) edged the Huskies.
Mahala Lieb scored for 5-5 Bishop Carroll.
Somerset 10, Penn Cambria 0: In Somerset, Willa Sharbaugh compiled two goals and four assists and Maurah Shortt added three goals and two assists as the Golden Eagles soared over the Panthers.
Somerset (8-1) also received goals from Elise McCoy, Mariya Petrosky, Nora Richards, Kamryn Ross and Josie Steele. Richards and Samantha Boden combined on the clean sheet.
Monday
Cambria Heights 3, Forest Hills 0: In Patton, Hallie Hayes scored two goals, and Brielle McMillen netted one as the Highlanders shut out the Rangers.
Neither team scored in the first half. Cambria Heights goalkeeper Maria Wendekier had seven saves in the shutout.
Conemaugh Township 13, Chestnut Ridge 1: In Davidsville, Izzy Slezak scored three goals as the Indians pulled away from the visiting Lions.
Conemaugh Township’s Abby Persio, Ashlyn Fetterman, Katie Troxell, Kaylee Frederick, Sophie Stango, Maddie Mauzy, Briar Berkey, Haley Thomas and Maddy Thomas each scored.
Malia Crouse scored Chestnut Ridge’s goal.
Central 2, Bedford 1: In Bedford, Ella Garner scored two goals, including the game-winner on a penalty kick at 4:01 of the second half in the Scarlet Dragon’s win over the Bisons.
Kaitlyn Richardson scored Bedford’s goal, with an assist by Chloe Donaldson.
Windber 17, Tussey Mountain 0: In Saxton, Anna Steinbeck buried five goals, Angel James added four and Riley Brubaker compiled three goals and four assists to lead the Ramblers over the Titans.
Lexi James netted the clean sheet for 9-0 Windber. Mariah Andrews scored twice. Nici Costlow, Kaylee Dowdell and Mikayla Haydu also buried goals. Paige Strushensky and Cailin Jablon provided three and two helpers, respectively.
Saturday
Conemaugh Township 7, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Davidsville, Izzy Slezak scored two goals and the Indians didn’t allow a shot in a victory over the Mountaineers.
Jenna Brenneman, Emilee Roman, Briar Berkey, Ashlyn Fetterman and Ellie Hunsberger each had a goal for the 4-5 Indians.
Fetterman added two assists, and Jordyn Snyder earned the shutout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.