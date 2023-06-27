O catcher Derek Hald fields a late pickoff throw as Martella’s Pharmacy’s Zach Ramach scores on a single by Owen McDermott in the top of the fourth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy 7, O 5: In Sidman, Tyler Alexander and Hunter Smith each doubled, and Owen McDermott had two hits as Martella’s Pharmacy defeated O at Forest Hills High School.
Smith drove in two runs. On the mound, Jared Dowey pitched six innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.
O pitcher Anthony Maseto delivers to a Martella’s Pharmacy batter in the top of the first inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
The O’s Billy Perroz hits a solo home run in front of Martella’s Pharmacy catcher Joe McGowen and umpire Ted Oppegard in the bottom of the first inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy pitcher Jared Dowey throws to an O batter in the bottom of the first inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
The O’s Jake Bredl (right) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game against Martella's Pharmacy, at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
O second baseman Connor Helm dives for a ball hit for a single by Martella’s Pharmacy’s Zach Ramach in the top of the fourth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Hunter Smith celebrates after hitting a 2-run double in the top of the fourth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game against O at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
O relief pitcher Brycen Sechler throws to a Martella’s Pharmacy batter in the top of the fourth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
O first baseman Billy Perroz fields a pickoff throw from pitcher Brycen Sechler to put out Martella’s Pharmacy’s Nick Flemming in the top of the fifth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
O right fielder Aaron Alakson makes a sliding catch to put out Martella’s Pharmacy’s Andrew Weaver in the top of the fifth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
O center fielder Braden Kanick makes a catch to put out Martella’s Pharmacy’s Zach Ramach in the top of the fifth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
The O’s Tyler Cote heads for second base on a leadoff double in the bottom of the fifth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game against Martella's Pharmacy, at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Joe McGowen leads off of second base in the top of the sixth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
O third baseman Joshua Gerken misplays a pickoff throw as Martella’s Pharmacy’s Joe McGowen advances to third base on a bunt by Garrett Greco in the top of the sixth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
O third baseman Joshua Gerken reacts unfavorably to an umpire’s call after Martella’s Pharmacy’s Zach Ramach over-slid third base on a double by Tyler Alexander but avoided Gerken’s tag, in the top of the sixth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
O’s Braden Kanick is greeted by teammates after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game gainst Martella's Pharmacy, at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
The O’s Connor Helm (left) scores after Martella’s Pharmacy relief pitcher Tyler Alexander walked Jake Bredl with bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy relief pitcher Tyler Alexander (left) and shortstop Konnor Pittman share a high-five after a shaky seventh inning to defeat O 7-5 at a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
O’s Billy Perroz had two hits, including a homer, a double and two RBIs. Branden Kanick and Jake Bredl each smacked home runs for O. Tyler Cote had a double.
Mainline Pharmacy 3, Laurel Auto Group 2: In the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Devon Boyles hit a three-run homer to left field in the top of the second inning and pitchers Luke Schrock and Josh Bryson combined to make the lead stand.
Schrock pitched five innings with three strikeouts and one walk while allowing seven hits. Bryson gave up a hit and struck out three with one walk.
First-place Laurel Auto Group’s Brady Yard had two hits, including a double, and Jackson Kozlovac had two hits and two RBIs.
Monday
Martella’s Pharmacy 5, Mainline Pharmacy 4: In Sidman, Hunter Smith connected for a run-scoring double on a 1-2 count in the sixth inning to plate the eventual game-winning run for Martella’s Pharmacy against Mainline Pharmacy.
Hayden Sierocky and Nick Flemming each had two hits for Martella’s Pharmacy. Zach Ramach had a run-scoring single, and Steve Budash plated a run via a sacrifice fly.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Alex Glumac had a run-scoring single. Karson Reffner singled and scored a run. Devon Boyles doubled for Mainline.
O 8, The Hill Group 0 (6): In Monday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium, Tyler Cote went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs as O defeated The Hill Group in a game halted by heavy rains in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Nathan Holmes pitched six innings for O, striking out eight and walking four while scattering eight hits.
Aaron Alakson went 2-for-3 and drove in a run, and Branden Kanick had a double for O.
Brandon Yanity went 2-for-2 with a walk for The Hill Group. Graham Spitz and Tyler Weber each had two hits.
American Legion
Monday
Richland 16, Nanty Glo 5: In Nanty Glo, the 56ers collected 14 hits, including a double and a triple by Brady Manges, in a win over the hosts.
The 56ers’ Ethan Kaminsky pitched a complete game, with 11 strikeouts and three walks. He allowed five hits and no earned runs.
Richland’s Josh Fetchko, Roman Fetzko and Kaminsky each had two hits.
Owen Harriger led Nanty Glo with two hits, and Collin Nedrich, Skyler Hauck and Harriger each drove in a run.
