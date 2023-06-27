Derek Hald, Zach Ramach

O catcher Derek Hald fields a late pickoff throw as Martella’s Pharmacy’s Zach Ramach scores on a single by Owen McDermott in the top of the fourth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League

Tuesday

Martella’s Pharmacy 7, O 5: In Sidman, Tyler Alexander and Hunter Smith each doubled, and Owen McDermott had two hits as Martella’s Pharmacy defeated O at Forest Hills High School.

Smith drove in two runs. On the mound, Jared Dowey pitched six innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.

PHOTO GALLERY | Martella's Pharmacy holds off O 7-5

O’s Billy Perroz had two hits, including a homer, a double and two RBIs. Branden Kanick and Jake Bredl each smacked home runs for O. Tyler Cote had a double.

Mainline Pharmacy 3, Laurel Auto Group 2: In the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Devon Boyles hit a three-run homer to left field in the top of the second inning and pitchers Luke Schrock and Josh Bryson combined to make the lead stand.

Schrock pitched five innings with three strikeouts and one walk while allowing seven hits. Bryson gave up a hit and struck out three with one walk.

First-place Laurel Auto Group’s Brady Yard had two hits, including a double, and Jackson Kozlovac had two hits and two RBIs.

Monday

Martella’s Pharmacy 5, Mainline Pharmacy 4: In Sidman, Hunter Smith connected for a run-scoring double on a 1-2 count in the sixth inning to plate the eventual game-winning run for Martella’s Pharmacy against Mainline Pharmacy.

Hayden Sierocky and Nick Flemming each had two hits for Martella’s Pharmacy. Zach Ramach had a run-scoring single, and Steve Budash plated a run via a sacrifice fly.

Mainline Pharmacy’s Alex Glumac had a run-scoring single. Karson Reffner singled and scored a run. Devon Boyles doubled for Mainline.

O 8, The Hill Group 0 (6): In Monday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium, Tyler Cote went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs as O defeated The Hill Group in a game halted by heavy rains in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Nathan Holmes pitched six innings for O, striking out eight and walking four while scattering eight hits.

Aaron Alakson went 2-for-3 and drove in a run, and Branden Kanick had a double for O.

Brandon Yanity went 2-for-2 with a walk for The Hill Group. Graham Spitz and Tyler Weber each had two hits.

American Legion

Monday

Richland 16, Nanty Glo 5: In Nanty Glo, the 56ers collected 14 hits, including a double and a triple by Brady Manges, in a win over the hosts.

The 56ers’ Ethan Kaminsky pitched a complete game, with 11 strikeouts and three walks. He allowed five hits and no earned runs.

Richland’s Josh Fetchko, Roman Fetzko and Kaminsky each had two hits.

Owen Harriger led Nanty Glo with two hits, and Collin Nedrich, Skyler Hauck and Harriger each drove in a run.

