Ben Vicini scattered four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks as Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors shut out Smith Transport 4-0 on Tuesday in the Johnstown Collegiate opener at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Ben Maudie hit an inside-the-park home run in the first inning to set the tone and Corey Fogle had a double and scored twice for Paul Carpenter.
Alec Supanick had two hits for Smith Transport.
Smith Transport downs LAG
Smith Transport scored seven runs in the first two innings on its way to an 8-6 victory over Laurel Auto Group in the Johnstown Collegiate nightcap at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Tuesday.
Joey Kovachick hit a double with two RBIs and two runs scored for Smith Transport, which also got a run batted in from Camden Moors and two runs scored from John Caldwell.
Jeremy Layton had two hits and scored two runs while Jake Swank added a double, scored a run and drove in two for Laurel Auto.
Paul Carpenter tops Martella’s
Paul Carpenter’s Jake Saiani produced a go-ahead RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth to help the Capital Advisors defeat Martella’s Pharmacy 6-4 in a matchup of the top two teams in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League late Monday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Paul Carpenter played 20 innings on Monday, rebounding from a 2-1 loss in 12 innings to Laurel Auto Group earlier in the day.
Saiani drove in two runs. Will Constantine added two hits, including a double, for Paul Carpenter. Austin Vigliotti earned the victory after throwing 21/3 scoreless frames.
Jack Oberdorf went 2-for-4 to lead Martella’s, which trailed 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth. Drew Frear finished with two RBIs.
Bedford shuts out Lilly
LILLY – Jared Dowey was 4-for-5 with a double and a run batted in and Joey Koontz went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored as visiting Bedford topped Lilly on Tuesday in a Cambria County League American Legion game.
Winning pitcher Jesse Arnold was 3-for-5 with a double as Bedford improved to 17-5.
Collin Reese went 3-for-3 for Lilly.
