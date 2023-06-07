Johnstown Collegiate
Wednesday
Martella’s Pharmacy 2, Mainline Pharmacy 1 (8): Despite picking up two hits against three Mainline Pharmacy hurlers, Martella’s Pharmacy plated a run in the eighth to squeeze out a win in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Nick Fleming provided Martella’s Pharmacy’s lone RBI on a groundball to second base to score Jared Dowey in the top of the eighth. Garrett Greco and Zach Ramach had the hits for Martella’s Pharmacy, which worked five walks.
Erik Rhodes and Karson Reffner each had two hits for Mainline Pharmacy, which got its only RBI from Alex Glumac.
O 17, The Hill Group 3 (5): In Ebensburg, Colton Cornell had two hits, scored two runs and drove in four more as O hammered The Hill Group in five innings at Central Cambria High School. O, which had runners reach base through 10 hits, 11 bases on balls and two hit batsmen, saw Tyler Cote (two RBIs) and Joshua Gerken also pick up two knocks with Connor Helm, Branden Kanick and Billy Perroz also chase in two runs apiece, while Aaron Alakson and Brandon Bell each scored three times.
Parker Black had two hits and doubled for The Hill Group.
Mainline Pharmacy 6, Laurel Auto Group 1: Alex Glumac went 3-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases and three runs scored, while Luke Schrock struck out seven batters, walked six and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning to lead Mainline Pharmacy over Laurel Auto Group in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Schrock went 61/3 innings and permitted one run on two hits.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Griffin Madden provided two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Ty Galusky added two knocks, Erik Rhodes drove in two runs and Brad Bruner stole two bases. Karson Reffner and Brook Williamson each doubled.
Laurel Auto Group’s Jackson Kozlovac and Neo Miller each singled in the seventh.
Tuesday
The Hill Group 6, Laurel Auto Group 5: In Ebensburg, a three-run seventh inning allowed The Hill Group to pick up its first victory in franchise history at Central Cambria High School.
The Hill Group’s Logan Short collected two hits. Wes Athey, Sidric Grove, Luke Scarton and Tyler Weber each doubled. Isaiah Mitchell and Scarton drove in two runs apiece. Ian Amaranto and Grove each scored twice. Chase Lautner struck out nine batters in a complete-game victory.
Nick Roell led Laurel Auto Group, which led 5-3 heading into the seventh, with a 2-for-3 effort, which included two runs and a double. Chris Slatt tripled and plated three runs. Sebastian Rosado-Guidin fanned five batters and allowed one run in four innings.
Martella’s Pharmacy 5, Mainline Pharmacy 4: Nick Fleming produced a walk-off single that hit off the left-field screen as Martella’s Pharmacy edged Mainline Pharmacy in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Andrew Weaver finished 2-for-3 with a double. Haden Sierocky doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs. Garrett Greco stole two bases and scored twice. Tyler Alexander struck out two batters and earned the victory after firing three scoreless innings.
Ty Galusky went 3-for-3 to lead Mainline Pharmacy. Erik Rhodes produced two hits. Rodney Schultz tripled, while Devon Boyles and Karson Reffner each doubled.
Seth Shuey fanned five batters over four scoreless innings.
Martella’s Pharmacy 9, O 1: Jack Messina went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, while Mark Wechtenhiser fanned eight batters and allowed one run over five innings to lead Martella’s Pharmacy over O in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Jared Dowey (four stolen bases) and Nick Fleming (two RBIs) each scored three runs for Martella’s Pharmacy, which tallied five runs in the fourth. Andrew Weaver doubled.
O’s Devin Kreger went 2-for-2 with a run batted in.
American Legion
Tuesday
Richland 6, Nanty Glo 2: In Nanty Glo, Ethan Kaminsky, Ty Stawarz (two runs) and Cole Strick each collected two hits as the 56ers downed the Vikings.
Kaminsky doubled and drove in a run at the plate while striking out eight batters and allowing two runs (one earned) over five frames.
The 56ers took advantage of five Nanty Glo errors and four unearned runs.
Nanty Glo’s R.J. Bartoletti fanned eight batters in five frames. Brayden Blasko and Collin Nedrich each supplied two knocks. Blasko doubled and Skyler Hauck tripled.
