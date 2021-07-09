Johnstown Collegiate
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 18, O 1 (5): In the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Billy Perroz blasted a grand slam to highlight Paul Carpenter’s 13-run second inning as the first-place team cruised to victory on Friday.
Paul Carpenter led 17-0 after the second inning.
Sam Contacos clobbered a two-run home run for Paul Carpenter. Six Paul Carpenter players finished with two or more hits, including Connor Bannias (two doubles and two runs), Ethan Boring (double), Perroz (2-for-2 with three runs scored and five RBIs), Zach Seaman (three hits), Noah Sweeney (triple and two RBIs) and Jayden Taitano (two runs scored). Lucca Bacarri (three RBIs) and Jordan Sabol (three runs) each doubled.
Paul Carpenter’s Justin Wright allowed one hit and one unearned run over five innings, striking out three.
Dan Leiford produced O’s lone hit.
Martella’s Pharmacy 8, Laurel Auto Group 2: At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Phillip Dull doubled, homered and drove in four runs, while Kyle Glass went the distance on the mound to propel Martella’s past Laurel Auto on Friday.
Glass struck out four batters and allowed two earned runs.
Martella’s led 4-0 after the fifth inning, then added four runs in the seventh.
Troy Emert, Matt Frazetta (two runs) and David Shroyer (two RBIs) each provided two hits for Martella’s. Jake Felton stole two bases.
Ian Fleck, Alex Ray and Tyler Suder each amassed two knocks for Laurel Auto Group. Fleck and Ray each drove in a run.
Prospect League
Johnstown 5, Chillicothe 2: In Chillicothe, Ohio, Mark Edeburn went seven innings, struck out nine batters and limited the Paints to three hits and two runs as the Mill Rats won their sixth straight game.
Johnstown’s Trey Lipscomb finished with two hits, including a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Ben Newbert added two hits, including a double, and two runs scored.
A three-run third inning helped the Mill Rats (6-2 second half) pull ahead. A pair of runs in the fifth boosted the lead to 5-1.
Jackson Feltner and Jake Silverstein both hit solo home runs.
Northeast League
Altoona 6-1, Akron 2-4: In Altoona, Ferndale Area High School graduate Trey McGough tossed five strong innings to help the Curve prevail in Game 1, but the RubberDucks came back to win the nightcap.
McGough, the Pirates’ 24th-round selection in 2019, scattered six hits, allowed two runs (one earned), walked two and and struck out a pair in the no decision. He lowered his ERA to 3.86 at the Double-A level.
Altoona’s Arden Pabst and Canaan Smith-Njigba (three RBIs) both homered in the first game. Shortstop Connor Kaiser doubled and scored twice.
Andruw Monasterio and Chris Roller (RBI) both contributed two hits for Akron.
In the second game, Bo Naylor homered and drove in two runs for Akron. Monasterio plated two runs.
Akron right-hander Thomas Ponticelli struck out five batters over six innings, allowing just two hits and one run.
Altoona’s Mason Martin, the Pirates’ 17th-round pick in 2017, homered and finished with two hits. The first baseman hit his seventh home run over the past seven games.
