PORTAGE – For the second straight week, Berlin Brothersvalley used a dominant second half to pull away in a road game against an undefeated opponent in the WestPAC.
This time, the Mountaineers passing game clicked on offense, and Berlin’s defense shut out a highly-regarded Portage squad 30-0 on Friday night.
“We came out and challenged the kids all week not to have a week like that (first half) and of course we came out and do it,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said of his team holding a slim 6-0 halftime lead. “I’ll take part of the blame. Portage had nine guys in the box.
“I was pounding my head saying, ‘We’re going to run the ball blocking seven on nine.’ That made it tough.
“We saw right before halftime that once we spread them out, Will (Spochart) was on tonight and the receivers were running good patterns. (Isaac) Etris played like a man possessed.”
In Week 5, the Mountaineers fell behind 14-0 at Windber before scoring 27 second-half points in a 27-14 victory. Berlin (6-0) did most of its damage on the ground against the Ramblers – running the ball on more than 40 consecutive snaps in the second half.
Neither team gained much traction on offense in the first half at Portage.
Eventually, senior quarterback Will Spochart once again led a group of playmakers who operated behind an experienced and physical line.
“We came out slow and we can’t do that,” said Spochart, who completed 17 of 27 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 62 yards, and on defense had an interception and a fumble recovery.
“We have to come out for all four quarters. Our line stepped it up and our intensity stepped up in the second half.”
Each team’s defense had big efforts in a first half full of punts, a lost fumble, an interception and multiple fourth-down stops.
Through the first two quarters, Portage punted four times, turned over the ball on downs once, lost a fumble and had an interception before the Mustangs’ final drive of the half ended as the clock ran out.
Likewise, Berlin Brothersvalley was stopped on fourth down four times in the first half. The Mountaineers lost a fumble and had another promising march end with a missed field goal.
“We battled all night against a good team,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. “Our plan, I thought the kids executed it really well in the first half and maybe gave them some trouble. The second half, after they got a third-and-long after a penalty and they hit another play. ... A good team is going to press you into making mistakes, and that’s what happened.
“That’s on me. I’ve got to get those kids to be a little more understanding with things and get our communication better.”
Spochart broke the tie through the air. He had completions of 40 yards to Preston Foor and 22 yards to Tuck Hillegass on a screen to set up a first-and-goal at the 3-yard line.
Two plays later, Spochart found Hillegass open in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown with 13 seconds remaining in the half.
Portage’s Kaden Claar blocked Brady Glessner’s extra-point kick to keep the score at 6-0. It was the first miss of the season for Glessner, who entered the game perfect in 34 attempts and two field goal tries to lead the area in kick scoring with 40 points.
“We have skill players on the outside that can catch and run, and they spread it out,” Spochart said. “Everyone can get the ball and score. We can run or pass.”
Count senior receiver Isaac Etris among those playmakers. Etris caught seven passes for 101 yards, including a 24-yard TD reception. He carried five times for 75 yards, with a 29-yard TD run. On defense, Etris intercepted a pass.
“Last week running it the whole second half (at Windber) really helped open up the passing game (this week),” Etris said. “Definitely being able to flip the field position helped us get some more scores and get us up from 6-0.
“It always starts up front with our linemen,” he added. “It’s always a team effort. I’m just glad we came out with the win.”
Berlin took the second-half kickoff and moved 75 yards in nine plays, a drive highlighted by runs of 15 and 29 yards by Etris, the second one for a touchdown at 9:23. Glessner’s kick made it 13-0.
The Mountaineers took a 20-0 advantage after Spochart hit Etris for a 24-yard touchdown at 3:47 of the third quarter. The key play on the 74-yard, 13-play march was Spochart’s 33-yard pass to Etris after a tripping penalty had set a second-and-26 situation.
Spochart and Ryan Blubaugh (three catches, 54 yards) teamed on a 28-yard pass play to set up a 2-yard TD run by Foor (22 carries, 56 yards) to make it 27-0 with 11:01 left.
Glessner added a 32-yard field goal to set the final.
“Total team effort,” Paul said.
Portage was limited to 55 rushing yards, with Oren Heidler (11 carries, 27 yards) and quarterback Andrew Miko (13-24) carrying the bulk of the load. Miko completed 4 of 15 passes for 55 yards.
“It snow-balled on Portage, but I’ve got to tip my hat to them,” Paul said. “The first half, they played toe-to-toe with us on the line of scrimmage.”
Portage (4-1) will visit Windber (5-1) in Week 7. Berlin still is trying to fill an open date, Paul said.
“They’re a good team,” Slanoc said. “We tip our hats. We didn’t come in here tonight thinking we were going to lose like that. They’re a good team. We’re going to rebound from this and keep going.”
