Jay Ahearn added another chapter to what is developing into a special season with the Johnstown Tomahawks on Friday night.
The rookie forward’s hat trick sparked a 5-4 victory over the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. Ahearn’s big night included one of the most eye-popping goals in the Tomahawks’ nine-year NAHL history.
“The kid is electric,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “He’s been fantastic for us since Day 1. I just can’t wait to see the Division I team that finally gives him the opportunity he definitely deserves.”
An early flurry of goals. Back-and-forth play. Fights/154 penalty minutes. And one special highlight goal. @JohnstownHawks 5-4 win over Danbury certainly was entertaining. Coach Mike Letizia breaks it down. pic.twitter.com/oFUm228XRX— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) January 23, 2021
Electric? As in scoring a goal only 21 seconds into the contest on Friday.
Electric? As in using a pretty spin move near the high slot to create an opening that enabled Ahearn to find the net with a nifty backhand, five-hole goal 6:02 into the second period.
Those first two goals made Ahearn’s second-period power-play tally almost look routine.
“It was a 2-on-2 with my linemate Brendan Clark. Great play by John Gelatt to kick it out of the zone and spring us,” Ahearn said of what almost certainly will be known as “the spin-move goal.”
“He cut to the middle,” Ahearn said of Danbury defenseman and good friend Steven Spetz. “I made like I was cutting to the middle and cut back, went on a breakaway, kind of, and snuck it through his (goaltender Geno Pichora) five-hole.”
Jay Ahearn’ hat trick leads @JohnstownHawks past Danbury Jr Hat Tricks 5-4. His ‘spin move’ goal in 2nd period was among the best highlight shots in team history. pic.twitter.com/nK9wFzdtsV— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) January 23, 2021
Danbury hadn’t played a game since Nov. 5 due to Connecticut’s COVID-19 restrictions. Still, the Jr. Hat Tricks played with grit and resilience.
“It was a crazy start, and it’s how the game went on,” Letizia said. “They were scrappy. We never could find that switch to pull away a little bit.
“We got up. They tied it. We got back up. Every time we tried to extend it, they scratched and clawed and stayed in there. Credit to them.”
With 14 goals this season, Ahearn put the new siren at the War Memorial into use only 21 seconds into the game. But before the coronavirus-limited crowd finished celebrating, Danbury’s Jake Veri scored his team’s first goal in 2 1/2 months.
The quick-strike action continued as Johnstown’s Matt McQuade tallied his fourth goal of the season at 2:03 of the first period.
Ahearn made it 3-1, but Danbury bounced back with a short-handed goal by Hank McDonough at 12:21 of the second.
Johnstown reestablished the two-goal lead as Ahearn completed the hat trick with a power-play goal at 13:57. He nearly had a four-goal game, but a shot at the empty net in the closing seconds hit the post.
“They got better as the game went on, which is what we expected,” Letizia said of the Jr. Hat Tricks. “It was a good test for our guys to get in a game like that and stick together.”
Danbury’s Mark D’Agnostino and Johnstown’s McQuade traded goals early in the final period, setting a 5-3 Tomahawks’ lead. Jake Hewitt once again made it a one-goal game with a Jr. Hat Tricks goal at 11:52.
At 13:39 of the final period, the teams combined for 10 penalties and 84 penalty minutes.
There were two skirmishes, including a fight between Johnstown’s Dustin Geregach and Danbury’s Nolan Barrett.
“Dusty Geregach really stepped up,” Ahearn said. “It was a good one. He had to stick up for his teammate. Just got the boys fired up.
“It was something we needed to keep going. They scored, and it just took the momentum right back.”
Final @JohnstownHawks win 5-4 over Danbury pic.twitter.com/BjiYkW90iR— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) January 23, 2021
Overall, the teams combined for 27 penalties and 154 penalty minutes, perhaps a sign that Saturday night’s 7:45 p.m. rematch might provide another feisty outing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.