Johnstown Tomahawks forward Jay Ahearn had an opportunity to skate in front of his personal fan club on Friday night in the opening game of a best-of-5 playoff series against the Maryland Black Bears.
Ahearn didn’t disappoint the group of more than a dozen people who made the four-hour drive from Staten Island, New York, to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The East Division champion Tomahawks’ leading scorer netted two goals, including a pivotal third-period tally just after a power play expired to give Johnstown a two-goal margin that stood in a 5-3 victory over the Black Bears.
‘One shift, one period at a time.’ @JohnstownHawks playoff mentality pays off in 5-3 GM1 win over Maryland. Jay Ahearn had 2 goals and his own fan club from Staten Island, NY pic.twitter.com/i2LRX2QcSE— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) May 22, 2021
“I’ve got 12 of my boys from Staten Island, my girlfriend and my brother are here,” Ahearn said after an impromptu postgame gathering outside the home locker room was filled with hugs, cheers and chants. “I love those guys. I’ve been friends with them since preschool. I’m so glad they came.”
The Tomahawks lead the series 1-0 and will host Maryland in Game 2 at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Coach Mike Letizia’s team won the regular-season series against the Black Bears 8-3-2, but five of the games reached overtime and nine of 13 contests were decided by one goal.
‘Good energy’ @JohnstownHawks coach Mike Letizia liked his team’s grit and ability to answer the Maryland Black Bears in 5-3 GM1 playoff win. pic.twitter.com/Nwcpg2Eu1t— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) May 22, 2021
“They’re a super gritty team. They play hard. They’re well-coached, good structure,” Letizia said. “You can see that in that type of game. It was never sure.
“They kept battling. That’s how playoffs are going to be. You have to take every game as it comes, every shift as it comes.”
The Tomahawks started the postseason with a flurry.
Daniel Tkac scored 1:35 into the game as he was open on the left wing and placed a shot high on the glove side of Maryland goaltender Michael Morelli.
The Black Bears’ Cam Gaudette tied the score at 8:08 by knocking a rebound of Josh Nixon’s initial shot from the right circle into an opening on the near post.
Max Smolinski took a pass from Ahearn and scored 11:58 into the period. Ahearn converted on a power play at 14:20 to make it 3-1.
“It was awesome for us to get that energy and get that first one,” Letizia said. “I thought getting two and three after they tied it was huge. It was a little bit of a see-saw there. We stuck with it and at the end of the first period we made it 3-1.”
Will Margel had an assist on each of the first three goals.
“The emotions in the locker room were really high,” Ahearn said. “Everyone really wants this. We were playing one shift at a time, one period at a time.
“That was the motto. We stuck to it.”
Philip Tornqvist tallied a power-play goal 57 seconds into the middle period to pull the Black Bears within 3-2.
Johnstown’s Reed Stark scored at 4:26 with assists by John Gelatt and Ethan Webb to reestablish a two-goal Johnstown advantage. But Tornqvist netted his second goal to close the gap again at 11:41.
Jay Ahearn gives @JohnstownHawks 5-3 lead with is 2nd goal vs Black Bears 6:34 into 3rd pic.twitter.com/usU6zbwXc0— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) May 22, 2021
Ahearn scored at 6:34 of the third, seconds after a Tomahawks power play had concluded. Holt Oliphant had the assist to make it 5-3.
“We know what Hearnsy can do for us,” Letizia said.
“There was some good puck movement there and he was fortunate to get two pretty quality looks there. You get the puck on his stick and you like his chances.”
Tomahawks goaltender Josh Graziano stopped 19 shots. Morelli had 21 saves.
Letizia appreciated the energy in a crowd estimated at 1,000, including the section of Ahearn fans.
“Jay has a huge family who follow him from Staten Island,” Letizia said. “He’s an awesome kid. He has a bunch of friends are here. It’s playoffs. There is a lot of energy and he did a good job of it for them.”
