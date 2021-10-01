BOSWELL, Pa. – Berlin Brothersvalley unleashed its aerial attack against North Star in Friday night’s WestPAC game. Combined with a key stop at the 1-yard line, the Mountaineers were able to keep the Cougars at arm’s length throughout the contest.
Sophomore quarterback Pace Prosser threw for 305 yards, three touchdowns and an interception as the Mountaineers held off the Cougars in a 27-6 victory.
“We have a ton of athletes,” said Prosser, who completed 19 of 25 passes to five different players. “I just put the ball in a position for my guys to get it.”
Berlin Brothersvalley improved to 6-0 for the third consecutive season. The Mountaineers piled up 140 rushing and 310 passing yards for 450 total yards.
“They had seven or eight guys in the box and they were playing us man on the outside,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said of North Star’s defensive game plan. “We’re going to take what a defense gives us.
“By far not our crispest performance of the year, but a lot of that is a credit to North Star’s defense. They flew to the ball and they got after it tonight. They were prepared for what we were bringing at them.”
North Star (2-4) coughed up two costly fumbles and was penalized 12 times for 86 yards.
“We got to eliminate penalties,” North Star coach Bob Landis said. “We took too many penalties tonight. That starts with focus. Holding calls, unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and the 15-yarders we can’t have. We got to clean up that aspect of the football game.”
Facing third-and-9 on the first drive, Prosser faked a fly sweep and found Holby McClucas streaking downfield on a 57-yard touchdown. Connor Montgomery’s kick made it 7-0 3:11 into the first quarter.
After a defensive stop, Berlin marched eight plays with Montgomery booting a 23-yard field goal to lead 10-0.
North Star fumbled near midfield on its next possession. Berlin drove down to the North Star 1, but was called for a false start. Montgomery nailed a 22-yard field goal to go ahead 13-0 with 9:53 left in the second quarter.
A 56-yard connection on a delayed tight end screen to Ethan Yoder moved North Star to the Berlin 12. However, a fumble on a fake handoff was recovered by McClucas at Berlin’s own 1.
“There was a bunch of momentum swings in this game,” Paul said. “In the first half, they drove the ball how many times and we got takeaways. It’s all momentum, capitalizing on mistakes and miscues.”
An illegal man downfield penalty wiped a highlight-reel play by North Star quarterback Connor Yoder, who escaped two possible sacks and hit Timothy Tretter for a 26-yard gain.
Berlin capped off an eight-play drive when Prosser found a wide-open Ryan Blubaugh (96 receiving yards on eight catches) down the seam for a 39-yard score with 1:08 left in the half.
Ethan Smith returned the ensuing kickoff 55 yards to set North Star up at the Berlin 30. Ethan Yoder hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass on a corner route to bring North Star within 20-6.
Berlin, penalized 10 times for 76 yards, chewed up 7:19 of third-quarter clock, but a missed field goal turned the ball over to North Star.
In the fourth, the Mountaineers later scored on a Blubaugh 4-yard receiving touchdown.
Ethan Yoder, who caught four passes for 127 yards, was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter and will miss next week’s contest against Claysburg-Kimmel.
Berlin hosts Windber next week in a matchup of 6-0 squads.
“We knew coming in this year, they were the team to beat,” Paul said. “They got a team up there at Windber that I’ve been blessed to have some teams like that. This Windber team is really good.
“Our performance tonight is not anywhere near good enough to compete with a team like Windber. We can’t be kicking field goals when we’re inside the 10. We got to be getting touchdowns.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.