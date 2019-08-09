Safe at Second

New Orleans Bryan Bounds dives back into first base as Buffalo Royal Printing 1st basemen Ryan Voight tries to find a handle on the ball in 2nd inning at Sargent's Stadium in Johnstown, Pa.

 By Todd Berkey
A bushel of stellar defensive plays helped the New Orleans Boosters keep Buffalo Royal Printing off the board during Friday’s AAABA Tournament semifinal at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point. 

An eight-run seventh inning by New Orleans helped the tournament juggernaut reach its third straight championship game as the Boosters topped the Buffalo-1 squad 10-0 in seven innings. 

A bases-loaded triple from Grant Schulz was the biggest blow, as New Orleans sent 11 batters to the plate in the seventh and registered eight runs on four hits against two Buffalo relievers. 

The outburst supported a strong start from New Orleans’ Blake Marshall, who allowed three hits, walked three and kept Buffalo scoreless over six innings.

A trio of diving catches at third by Schulz along with a rally-killing stop and throw from second baseman Brandon Duhon thwarted numerous chances at runs for Buffalo. 

With Ryan Voight up with two outs in the sixth, a hard grounder to the hole was scooped by a tumbling Duhon, who fired a dart to Brayden Jobert to cut down Voight and end the inning. 

New Orleans will face either Martella’s Pharmacy or Philadelphia in Saturday’s championship at Sargent’s Stadium. 

