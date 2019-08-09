A bushel of stellar defensive plays helped the New Orleans Boosters keep Buffalo Royal Printing off the board during Friday’s AAABA Tournament semifinal at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point.
An eight-run seventh inning by New Orleans helped the tournament juggernaut reach its third straight championship game as the Boosters topped the Buffalo-1 squad 10-0 in seven innings.
A bases-loaded triple from Grant Schulz was the biggest blow, as New Orleans sent 11 batters to the plate in the seventh and registered eight runs on four hits against two Buffalo relievers.
The outburst supported a strong start from New Orleans’ Blake Marshall, who allowed three hits, walked three and kept Buffalo scoreless over six innings.
New Orleans Michael Stutes scores the games first run on a past ball in the first inning on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Sargent's Stadium in Johnstown, Pa. New Orleans defeated Buffalo to advance to the Championship game on Saturday.
New Orleans Bryan Bounds dives back into first base as Buffalo Royal Printing 1st basemen Ryan Voight tries to find a handle on the ball in 2nd inning at Sargent's Stadium in Johnstown, Pa. on Friday, August 9, 2019.
New Orleans Michael Stutes scores the games first run on a past ball in the first inning on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Sargent's Stadium in Johnstown, Pa. New Orleans defeated Buffalo to advance to the Championship game on Saturday.
New Orleans Bryan Bounds dives back into first base as Buffalo Royal Printing 1st basemen Ryan Voight tries to find a handle on the ball in 2nd inning at Sargent's Stadium in Johnstown, Pa. on Friday, August 9, 2019.
