The New Orleans Boosters got two great starts for the price of one on Monday.
In facing Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff runner-up Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors, New Orleans’ Ian Landreneau struck out six and limited the host city’s second team to four hits, and no runners past second base, in a 3-0 Boosters win at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point.
Thanks to Landreneau’s complete-game shutout – on 106 pitches – New Orleans also started the 75th AAABA Tournament in a much better way than it began the 74th edition of the event, when it lost 12-3 to Buffalo Lieb’s.
“It feels a lot better this time than it did at this time last year,” New Orleans manager Darren Dares said. “But you still have two more games where you've gotta take care of your business. At least you get your back off the wall when you get that first win in three-game pool play.”
Getting off on the right foot in Johnstown was important for Landreneau, a 19-year-old right-hander who confessed to experiencing some nerves before taking the ball on Monday.
“I was a little nervous at first, not going to lie,” Landreneau said. “Once I kind of settled in, focused in, it was kind of like a breeze.”
Paul Carpenter (0-1 in Pool A) picked up four hits with Jason Beranek and Nick Diandreth picking up singles in the third inning. Corey Fogle doubled in the fourth, marking Paul Carpenter’s last hit until Ben Maudie rapped a single to center with one on and one out in the ninth.
Fogle’s flyout to right and a grounder to third from Vincenzo Rauso that forced out Jake Shope ended the hope of a potential Paul Carpenter uprising.
“All I had to do was get ahead of people,” said Landreneau, who started 23 of the 32 batters he faced with strikes. “They got themselves out. Just pitch to contact … We put the barrel to the ball. We had (10 hits). Offense did their job. I did my job.”
Landreneau walked one and plunked two more to give Paul Carpenter seven total runners on base throughout the afternoon, but the hurler from Delgado Community College prevented the Johnstown squad from mounting a rally in the swiftly played game.
“(Landreneau) kept us off balance, he threw a lot of off-speed pitches,” Paul Carpenter assistant coach-General Manager Tayler Sheriff said. “He was able to throw a breaking ball for a strike. He was able to mix in a changeup, a right-on-right changeup, something our guys haven’t seen a lot this summer.”
Michael Stutes singled in a pair of runs, driving in Branyan Bounds with singles in the fifth and seventh innings. Stutes, who had three hits, scored in the seventh when Grant Schultz doubled to deep center.
“We got some hits,” Dares said. “We didn’t get all the timely hits that we needed, but we got enough, and (Landreneau) did the job. We rode his back.”
Grant Schultz and Brayden Jobert each had two hits for New Orleans, which collected 10 hits against Paul Carpenter’s mound duo of Ben Visnesky and Nate Davis.
Visnesky worked six-plus innings, giving up seven hits and two earned runs, while Davis’ three relief innings yielded one run off three hits.
“Ben especially was unbelievable working out of some jams,” Sheriff said. “He had the second-and-third, nobody-out jam. He got the popup, fielder’s choice and a flyout. It was big.
"He really kept us in the game. He gave us a chance to win. That’s all we ask of our guys.”
Paul Carpenter will face the Brooklyn Bonnie Rams at noon on Tuesday at Sargent’s Stadium. New Orleans will also play at noon on Tuesday, against Buffalo Royal Printing at a site to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.