JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After being one-hit in Monday’s opening round of the 2022 AAABA Tournament, Martella’s Pharmacy needed the bats to come alive in order to keep its season going.
The Johnstown-2 representative checked that box on Tuesday afternoon at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Martella’s Pharmacy came away with a 12-6 victory over Maryland State on the strength of 15 hits in Pool B play action. The city runners-up also received a strong starting effort from pitcher Michael Marinchak to even its tournament record at 1-1.
“Obviously (Monday), we still faced a great pitcher,” Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil said of his team’s shutout loss in the opening day of the tournament. “I didn’t think we attacked pitches well and our approaches (Monday) at times weren’t great and I thought our approaches were much better than (Monday) and we definitely seemed to square the baseball up today.”
Martella's Pharmacy got it rolling in the second inning. Catcher Zach Ramach led off the inning with a gap-shot double to left field to spark his team. Martella’s then sent 10 men to the plate on the way to a five-run inning.
“You know the old adage, the first one is kind of the toughest to get and (Ramach) got that double and he was determined to be the first run and we scored a lot of runs there with two outs, which is a definite sign your approaches are stronger," Pfeil said.
The line kept moving throughout the inning. Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League co-MVP Jared Dowey had an RBI double, while shortstop Jake Bredl had a run-producing single. The pair finished with three hits apiece.
“We came in more aggressive today,” Dowey said after going 3-for-6 with four RBIs. “We knew we had to do much better than we did yesterday to get the job done today, and we did.”
Dowey also clobbered a home run in the fifth inning.
Maryland State trailed 8-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but loaded the bases with one out. Facing the No. 2 and 3 hitters in the order, Marinchak worked out of his own jam. He struck out Brandon Cook, and then induced a ground ball from Wkeiry Jimenez to end the threat.
“We didn’t score and that was a big momentum breaker for us,” Crabfest manager Mike Higginbotham said of the fifth inning. “Bases loaded, one out and we didn’t score at all and that was a big momentum breaker. We’ve just got to learn from it. All these young guys will be back next year and we’ll keep fighting.”
Marinchak worked six innings. He allowed three runs on seven hits, and struck out five and picked up the win for his effort.
“Marinchak is a competitor and he throws with a little swagger to him,” Pfeil said of his starting pitcher. “He’s determined not to be beat and he just continued to attack them. Ramach called a fantastic game for him.”
Maryland State eventually found itself trailing 12-3 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Crabest rallied with four straight singles to make things interesting. Samuel Canela and Santiago Jimenex (3-for-5) each had RBI base hits off Martella’s reliever Jordan Ford, who eventually settled in and closed the door after two-out lighting from Maryland State.
“We fought to the end, we got three runs in the ninth inning,” Higginbotham said of his team’s effort. "It just wasn’t our day today, but we’ll come back and fight tomorrow and try to come up with a win tomorrow and be 1-2. But we fought. The pitching did well, just had some errors.”
Maryland State is eliminated from advancing to the knockout round, but Martella’s controls its own destiny entering Wednesday. A win over the Brooklyn Bonnie Rams would place Martella’s into Thursday's knockout round, and the team is well aware of the stakes.
“A lot of confidence right now, especially after today,” Pfeil said of his team’s approach heading into the final game of pool play. “It’s nice to kind of control our own destiny going in. Right now, as far as we’re concerned, we’re in an elimination play-in and if we don’t win, unfortunately our season is over and we don’t plan on that happening.”
