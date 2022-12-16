CRESSON, Pa. – Six area wrestlers from six different schools advanced to Saturday’s semifinals at the Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College.
Penn Cambria junior and top-seeded Trent Hoover advanced to the semifinals with a 10-3 decision over Beaver Falls’ Gabriel Lilly at 145 pounds. The 2022 District 6 and Southwest Regional champion will meet Berlin Brothersvalley senior Landon Ulderich in Saturday’s semifinals. No. 4 seed Ulderich earned a 6-3 decision over Fairfax’s Matt Gashi-Brito in a quarterfinal bout.
Hoover won his first two matches by technical fall (23-6 in 2:00 and 19-4 in 4:55).
Ulderich prevailed by falls in 2:28 and 3:09 in his first two matchups.
At 133, Conemaugh Township junior Tristen Hawkins picked up a 14-5 major decision over Corry’s Will Allen in his quarterfinal matchup. Hawkins will meet Penns Valley’s Colten Shunk, a 9-1 major-decision victor over Huntingdon’s Landon Dunsmore, in Saturday’s semifinal. Shunk is the No. 2 seed.
The No. 3-seeded Hawkins won his first two bouts via a 17-0 technical fall in 3:56 and 4:52 fall.
Bedford freshman Kross Cassidy earned a berth into the semifinals with fall in 1:07 over Everett’s Reese Sherwood at 139. No. 5 seed Cassidy pinned his three opponents in 50 seconds, 46 ticks and 2:58. Cassidy will face Trinity top-seed Blake Reihner.
Somerset sophomore Rowan Holmes pinned Bentworth’s Vitali Daniels in 41 seconds in his quarterfinal bout. The 189-pounder will face Fairfax’s Loreno Pellot, who pinned Johnsonburg’s Cam Larkin in 4:43 in the quarterfinals. No. 7 seed defeated No. 2 seed Daniels and advanced with a pin in 1:31 and a 10-0 major decision.
At 215, Central Cambria senior Karter Quick pinned Glendale’s Britton Spangle in 1:23 in the quarterfinals. No. 4 seed Quick won his first two bouts by falls in 1:46 and 2:42. Quick will face top-seeded Cael Newton from Charlotte (Florida) in Saturday’s semifinal.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Grant Mathias (215), Forest Hills’ Landon Arrington (107), Dustin Flinn (152) and Kory Marsalko (172), Penn Cambria’s Austin McCloskey (160) and Somerset’s Zane Hagans (285) lost in the quarterfinals.
Boiling Springs leads the 49-team event with 117 points, 41/2 more than Trinity. Berlin Brothersvalley is the top area team with 60 points, which is tied for 18th place with McGuffey. Penn Cambria has an area-best five grapplers remaining.
Saturday’s semifinals are slated to start at 11:30 a.m. The third-, fifth- and seventh-place matches will begin at 3:30 p.m.
The parade of champions is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
