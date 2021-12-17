CRESSON, Pa. – Five area wrestlers advanced to the Panther Holiday Classic semifinals on Friday night at Mount Aloysius College’s Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center.
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Devon Magro (126 pounds) and Jordan Butler (145) are both in the semifinals. Magro, a freshman, won an 8-1 decision over Penn Cambria sophomore Trent Hoover. Butler, a sophomore, pinned West Branch’s Aaron Myers in 1:49 to earn his spot among the final four in the winners’ bracket.
A trio of area 189-pound grapplers secured spots in the semifinals. Berlin Brothersvalley junior Grant Mathias pinned Tyrone’s Jason Barr in 1:48. Penn Cambria junior Austin Wagner defeated South Williamsport’s Lane Lusk 7-5. Central Cambria senior Ethan Kubat topped Trinity’s Drew Cain by a 5-1 decision.
Bedford’s Cooper Lingenfelter (285), Berlin Brothersvalley’s Hunter Cornell (138), Cambria Heights’ Hunter Jones, Ligonier Valley’s Josh Harbert (132), Penn Cambria’s Austin McCloskey (152) and Somerset’s Ethan Hemminger (160) and Rowan Holmes (172) were area wrestlers who lost in the quarterfinals.
Penn Cambria leads the area with 61 team points, good for 16th place out of 47 squads.
The Panthers have six wrestlers still alive in the tournament.
North Star has five wrestlers remaining in the consolation brackets. Bedford, Ligonier Valley, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop each have three left. Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop McCort and Central Cambria all have two wrestlers remaining.
Saturday’s slate begins at 9 a.m. with the fourth round of consolations, followed by the fifth round. The semifinals start at 11:30 a.m. The third-, fifth- and seventh-place bouts will begin at 3:30 p.m. The parade of champions is slated to start at 5 p.m. with the finals to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.