BEDFORD, Pa. – Eighteen grapplers, including eight from Chestnut Ridge, advanced to the Thomas Automotive Wrestling Tournament semifinals during Friday’s action at Bedford High School.
Chestnut Ridge freshmen Dominic Deputy and Carter Wharton, sophomore Easton Mull, junior Mason Weyant and seniors Sam Albright, Calan Bollman, Kobi Burkett and Brock Holderbaum advanced to the semifinals. Three wrestlers each from Forest Hills and Somerset also advanced to Saturday’s semifinals in the 32-team event.
The 133- and 145-pound classes include three area grapplers each in the semifinals.
The Lions lead all squads with 123 points. Second-place Clearfield has 117.5 points. Forest Hills is fifth with 92.5, and Berlin Brothersvalley sits in eighth with 75.
At 107, top-seeded Deputy pinned Derry’s Anthony Mucci in 4:46 to advance. Deputy will face Clearfield’s Cash Diehl in a semifinal.
Mull won by fall in 3:53 over North Schuylkill’s Kaden Casey at 114. The top-seeded Mull is set to clash with Central’s Ty Biesinger in Saturday’s semifinal.
At 121, Holderbaum and Wharton each pinned their quarterfinal opponents in 1:49 and 5:39, respectively, to advance. The Lions teammates will face each other in Saturday’s semifinal.
Somerset sophomore Deshonn Valentine pinned Frazier’s Tyler Clark in 4:29 to advance at 127. Burkett netted an 11-0 major decision over Athens’ Cooper Robinson. Valentine is set to clash with No. 1 seed Cooper Hornack from Burrell in a semifinal. Burkett faces Clearfield’s Colton Ryan.
At 133, Bedford freshman Kross Cassidy defeated Tri-Valley’s Hunter Troutman 17-0 in a technical fall that lasted 2:45. Cassidy will face Weyant, a 6-2 victor over Conemaugh Township junior Tristen Hawkins. Forest Hills junior Hunter Forcellini advanced with a 16-1 technical fall over Newport’s Travis Lilly. Forcellini will meet Northern Garrett’s Caleb Brenneman.
A pair of Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foes will meet in the 145 semifinals.
No. 1 seed and junior Trent Hoover from Penn Cambria defeated Huntingdon’s Grady Clark 23-7 in 4:14. Hoover will face Forest Hills senior Dustin Flinn, who defeated Berlin Brothersvalley senior Landon Ulderich 9-1. Bollman, who defeated Bethlehem-Center’s Tyler Debnar 14-3, will meet Frazier’s Jonah Erdely in a semifinal.
At 152, Albright defeated Greenville’s Hayden Robertson 7-5 in a quarterfinal. Albright will face No. 1 seed Tyler Berish from Bethlehem-Center in a semifinal bout.
Forest Hills junior Kory Marsalko pinned Northern Garrett’s Jayden Fike in 5:22 to advance to the 172 semifinals.
Marsalko will meet Chartiers-Houston’s Jessie Orbin in Saturday’s semifinal.
At 189, Somerset sophomore Rowan Holmes won by fall in 4:30 over Bethlehem-Center’s Jacob Layhue. Holmes will meet No. 1 seed Rune Lawrence from Frazier.
Central Cambria senior and No. 1-seeded Karter Quick earned a 3-2 decision over Southern Huntingdon County’s Mitchell Hart to advance to the 215 semifinals. Quick will meet West Greene’s Colin Whyte.
Berlin Brothersvalley senior Grant Mathias, who pinned Bedford’s Kylar Claycomb in 4:45 in quarterfinal action, will face Everett’s Zach Winck in Saturday’s semifinal.
At 285, Somerset sophomore Zane Hagans pinned Bedford senior Ethan Weber in 2:21 in their quarterfinal bout. Hagans is set to face Athens’ Josh Nittinger in Saturday’s semifinal.
Semifinals begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The finals are slated to start at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.