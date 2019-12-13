Steve Slatcoff watched as his Windber High School boys basketball team built a 14-point advantage over Bishop McCort Catholic in the opening round of the 42nd annual Mountain Cat Tournament on Friday night.
But there wasn’t time to savor the Ramblers’ scoring spurt. Not with the Crimson Crushers reeling off the next 15 points to take a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter at the Sports Center.
After 11 lead changes in the final eight minutes, the Ramblers held the final advantage, 51-48, and earned a spot in Saturday’s title game.
“We’ve got a crew that has now started to get some experience under their belts,” Slatcoff said of his 2-2 team. “We’ve been through some situations like that. Credit Bishop McCort. They started to knock some shots down.
“We weren’t getting to the close-out like we needed to, so they were able to shoot themselves back into the game.”
Windber will face defending Mountain Cat Tournament champion Shade in an all-WestPAC championship game scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Bishop McCort (1-2) will play Tussey Mountain in the consolation game at 5 p.m.
A girls game between Bishop McCort Catholic and Tussey Mountain is set for 6:30 p.m. during the Saturday tripleheader.
“We have a lot to work on,” Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil said. “We need to get better in a hurry. We have to come out and play a basketball game (Saturday).
“Nobody wants to be in the early game, but you have to come out and play it. We need a win. We need to come out and get a win.”
Dylan Napora, a 6-foot-4 senior, led the Ramblers with 16 points and nine rebounds. Napora had six points and three rebounds in the fourth quarter. His two free throws with 13.2 left gave the Ramblers a small cushion.
“We just played great as a team. We kept it moving. We didn’t panic under pressure,” Napora said. “We handled things pretty good to our abilities.
“It was all about mental toughness. All the lead changes. We just kept going down, get another bucket and we’ll get back up.”
Ramblers sophomore Aiden Gray had 10 points.
Sophomore Keith Charney had four points, four rebounds and two steals to spark the Ramblers during the back-and-forth fourth quarter. He finished with seven points and seven rebounds.
“Keith continues to get better each and every day,” Slatcoff said.
Windber took a 37-23 advantage on a Napora basket with 3:47 left in the third quarter.
Bishop McCort closed the quarter on a 13-0 run to pull within 37-36.
Senior Grant Jeanjaquet scored to give Bishop McCort a 38-37 lead at 7:46 of the fourth. Jeanjaquet had 10 points, three assists and four steals.
“Grant does a good job of controlling our offense,” Pfeil said.
Sophomore Mason Nash had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Crushers. His basket at 3:47 of the fourth gave the Crushers a 46-45 lead, and Nash’s two free throws with 54 seconds remaining handed McCort its final advantage, 48-47.
“We came out a little lethargic out of the half and they were able to extend the lead,” said Pfeil, whose team trailed 24-18 at halftime. “We dug ourselves a hole and had to crawl back, which we were able to do. We expended a lot of energy to do that. It just went back and forth at the end and they made a play or two more than we did.”
Senior Kobe Charney took a pass from Keith Charney, who had made a steal. Kobe Charney’s ensuing basket with 29.1 left gave the Ramblers a 49-48 lead they didn’t give up.
“Credit our guys,” Slatcoff said. “Sometimes it takes that mettle. It takes that grit to be able to withstand a run like that and refocus and keep playing basketball.”
The Ramblers coach hopes his players will apply the lessons learned on Friday against a Shade team that is one of the area’s best.
“Our guys are looking forward to it,” Slatcoff said.
“They’ve been a great team, an excellent program, for quite some time. There are games that you play throughout your season that are measuring sticks to where you’re at as a program. That will be one of those games tomorrow night.”
Shade 76, Tussey Mountain 32: The opening game paired two unbeaten teams, but the Panthers (3-0) pulled away quickly to beat the Titans (2-1).
Five players reached double-digit scoring for Shade, which led 51-18 at halftime.
Tyler Valine had a game-high 18 points for the Panthers. Dylan Charlton had 13 points, and Kaden Koseszarik had 13 points and six rebounds. Braden Adams scored 12 points and had five assists, and Vince Fyock netted 10 points and dished out six assists.
Tussey Mountain’s Chad Morningstar had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Titans were hurt by 22 turnovers. Shade had 14 steals, with Fyock, Koleszarik and Lucas Hains collecting three apiece.
