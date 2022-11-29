Cloudy and damp with rain in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy and windy at times. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 35. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Westmont Hilltop 9, Conemaugh Valley 1: Landrey Burnheimer and Derek George each scored hat tricks as the Hilltoppers defeated the Blue Jays in the LMHL at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday.
Nicholas Rozich had two goals.
1 of 16
Angus Ryan
Conemaugh Valley’s Angus Ryan sends a pass from his knees through the Westmont Hilltop defense during a Laurel Mountain Hockey League game in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Nov.29, 2022.
Evan Allen netted a goal and added three assists in a four-point night.
Goaltender Alex Crespo stopped 16 shots for the Hilltoppers.
Cole Smith netted Conemaugh Valley’s lone goal.
Broderick Ryan had 20 saves for the Jays.
Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League
Norwin 5, Westmont Hilltop 2: The Knights used a four-goal third period to pull away from the Hilltoppers at Palmer Imaging Arena on Monday night.
Mario Cavallaro had three goals for Norwin, and Alex Thomas had a goal and three assists. Dom Cerilli scored for the Knights.
Westmont Hilltop had goals by Evan Allen and Logan Glessner.
Nick Rozich and Gavin Replogle each had an assist.
Westmont Hilltop goaltender Alex Crespo made 30 saves. Norwin’s Owen Burmeister had 15 saves.
Basketball
College Men
Pitt-Johnstown 106, Penn State-Schuylkill 57: Pitt-Johnstown redshirt senior guard Drew Magestro scored a career-high 38 points as the Mountain Cats defeated Penn State-Schuylkill at the Sports Center on Monday.
1 of 10
Caiden Landis
Pitt-Johnstown’s Caiden Landis prepares to put up a shot during a NCAA Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference game against Penn State-Schulykill, in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Nov.28, 2022.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Ryan Smith, left, looses control of the ball while defended by Penn State-Schuylkill’s Antwan Byrd during a NCAA Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference game in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Nov.28, 2022.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Andy Zuchelli, right, sets up on defense as Penn State-Schuylkill’s Devin Adams looks for an opening during a NCAA Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference game in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Nov.28, 2022.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Ryan Smith, left, looses control of the ball while defended by Penn State-Schuylkill’s Antwan Byrd during a NCAA Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference game in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Nov.28, 2022.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Andy Zuchelli, right, sets up on defense as Penn State-Schuylkill’s Devin Adams looks for an opening during a NCAA Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference game in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Nov.28, 2022.
Magestro made nine 3-point field goals and has 161 in his career. He finished 14 of 22 from the floor and added six rebounds and three assists for the 4-2 Cats.
Jared Jakubick had 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for Pitt-Johnstown.
Ryan Smith had 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Caiden Landis had 12 points, six boards and four assists.
The Mountain Cats played without injured senior NABC All-American John Paul Kromka. The 6-foot-7 forward is a two-time, first-team All-PSAC player and three-time PSAC West Division Defensive Athlete of the Year.
Pitt-Johnstown also was missing starters Joe Batt and Andrew Shull on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.