Hockey

High School

Laurel Mountain Hockey League

Westmont Hilltop 9, Conemaugh Valley 1: Landrey Burnheimer and Derek George each scored hat tricks as the Hilltoppers defeated the Blue Jays in the LMHL at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday.

Nicholas Rozich had two goals.

PHOTO GALLERY | Westmont Hilltop delivers 9-1 shellacking to Conemaugh Valley in Laurel Mountain hockey

Evan Allen netted a goal and added three assists in a four-point night.

Goaltender Alex Crespo stopped 16 shots for the Hilltoppers.

Cole Smith netted Conemaugh Valley’s lone goal.

Broderick Ryan had 20 saves for the Jays.

Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League

Norwin 5, Westmont Hilltop 2: The Knights used a four-goal third period to pull away from the Hilltoppers at Palmer Imaging Arena on Monday night.

Mario Cavallaro had three goals for Norwin, and Alex Thomas had a goal and three assists. Dom Cerilli scored for the Knights.

Westmont Hilltop had goals by Evan Allen and Logan Glessner.

Nick Rozich and Gavin Replogle each had an assist.

Westmont Hilltop goaltender Alex Crespo made 30 saves. Norwin’s Owen Burmeister had 15 saves.

Basketball

College Men

Pitt-Johnstown 106, Penn State-Schuylkill 57: Pitt-Johnstown redshirt senior guard Drew Magestro scored a career-high 38 points as the Mountain Cats defeated Penn State-Schuylkill at the Sports Center on Monday.

PHOTO GALLERY | Pitt-Johnstown men crush Penn State-Schuylkill 106-57

Magestro made nine 3-point field goals and has 161 in his career. He finished 14 of 22 from the floor and added six rebounds and three assists for the 4-2 Cats.

Jared Jakubick had 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for Pitt-Johnstown.

Ryan Smith had 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Caiden Landis had 12 points, six boards and four assists.

The Mountain Cats played without injured senior NABC All-American John Paul Kromka. The 6-foot-7 forward is a two-time, first-team All-PSAC player and three-time PSAC West Division Defensive Athlete of the Year.

Pitt-Johnstown also was missing starters Joe Batt and Andrew Shull on Monday.

