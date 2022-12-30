JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Portage seemingly did no wrong offensively against Richland on Friday.
It’s been that kind of season so far for the Mustangs who received a game-high 22 points from senior Andrew Miko as they convincingly knocked off the Rams 66-43 in the championship game of the Richland Holiday Tournament on Friday night.
Miko made the all-tournament team along with senior guard Mason Kargo, who was named tournament MVP a night after scoring 15 points and dishing out nine assists in a 62-41 win over West Shamokin.
Luke Scarton had 14 points for the Mustangs, who moved to 10-0. Portage went 19-0 to open up last season on its way to a PIAA quarterfinal appearance.
Trae Kargo, who made the all-tournament team, and Bode Layo each added 13 points for the Mustangs, who have already won eight games by at least 21 points this season.
Scarton and Layo combined to score 14 points in the first quarter as Portage led 25-2 after one. Richland’s only points came on a putback layup by Declan Piscatello.
“I thought we came out very focused,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “We executed on both ends of the floor. We contested every shot they took, and our ball movement was tremendous.”
Portage extended its lead to 36-5 with five minutes to play in the second after a nifty layup by Miko.
Despite outscoring Portage 18-9 in the third quarter, the deficit was too great for Richland to mount a serious comeback attempt.
“They came out with a sense of urgency, and we didn’t,” Richland coach Joel Kaminsky said.
“We won the third and fourth quarters. They showed flashes that they can compete, but they can’t come out against a talented team like that and expect to come out victorious.”
Senior Sam Penna scored a team-high 15 points and collected all-tournament team honors for Richland, which fell to 3-5.
Tyler Kane had nine points and Brady Huss added seven for the Rams.
Trae Kargo hit a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the second quarter to give Portage an insurmountable 49-16 lead at the break.
“Our chemistry has been really good, I think,” said Portage senior guard Mason Kargo of what’s working for the Mustangs so far this season. “Ball movement. Unselfishness. Hustling. We’ve been working hard, and that’s how we got to this point.”
Macy Sardone scored a game-high 19 points, and Homer-Center withstood a late rally to outlast Richland 46-39 in the girls championship game of the Richland Holiday Tournament.
Sardone garnered tournament MVP honors after going a perfect 10 of 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help the Wildcats exact revenge for a close 51-43 loss to the Rams in 2021’s title game.
“She’s just a confident shooter,” Homer-Center coach Nick Moore said of Sardone. “She doesn’t think she’s going to make it. She knows.”
Senior Molly Kosmack, who was selected to the all-tournament team, had nine points, and junior Alaina Fabin added seven for Homer-Center (5-2).
Kosmack’s 3-pointer with just two minutes to go before halftime sparked an extended 15-0 run that put Homer-Center up 28-15. Although the Wildcats never trailed again after that, a victory was far from assured.
Richland climbed to within a point at 38-37 with less than 1:25 to play after Jordyn Kinsey’s three-point play. Four straight makes from the free-throw line by Sardone, who had 17 points in the second half, put Homer-Center up by five with just 45.2 seconds to go. She put the game out of reach with two more free throws with 8.3 seconds left.
“We were unable to get as physical as we wanted to in the clutch,” Richland coach Paul Johnson said. “That definitely hurt us.”
Anna Cutshall drilled a 3-pointer with 19.7 seconds left in the second to send the Wildcats into halftime with a 21-15 advantage.
Fabin and Ashlyn Kerr each scored five points to give Homer-Center a 10-6 lead after the first quarter.
Lanie Marshall, who scored a team-high 17 points in Thursday’s 63-36 win over Shade, was a part of the all-tournament team for Richland.
Kinsey, who finished with a team-high 18 points to earn all-tournament team honors, is only eight points away from notching 1,000 for her career. Richland hosts Greater Johnstown on Wednesday.
