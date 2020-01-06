Pitt-Johnstown sophomore guard Joe Batt happened to be in the right spot at the most opportune moment on Monday night at the Sports Center.
Batt was on the receiving end of a pass by Fred Mulbah as time wound down with the Mountain Cats trailing by two points to visiting Gannon.
John Paul Kromka had just pushed a rebound of Marcin Wiszomirski’s shot in the paint to Mulbah. The sophomore point guard made his 10th and most dramatic assist by firing the ball to Batt, who launched a 3-pointer from the top of the right circle.
The ball sailed through the net with 1.3 seconds on the clock, giving Pitt-Johnstown an 82-81 lead the Cats maintained after a failed desperation attempt by the Golden Knights.
The win gave Pitt-Johnstown a doubleheader split against Gannon. The Golden Knights women’s team edged the Cats 75-73 on a buzzer-beating shot moments after UPJ had tied the score.
As wild as that finish was in the women’s game, Batt’s shot upstaged it.
“Honestly, right now it’s kind of like an out-of-body experience,” Batt said after UPJ improved to 12-2 overall, 6-1 in the PSAC West. “I can barely remember the play. We got an offensive rebound after he pushed it. He kicked it out. I wanted a 3. I set for the 3 and made it.”
Gannon (5-6, 4-3) had an opportunity to ice the game, with a pair of free throws with :15 left. But Victor Olawoye, who had 13 points, made the first foul shot and missed the second.
Kromka got the rebound. Mulbah, who was a force in running the UPJ offense in the second half, drove to the basket before feeding Wiszomirski.
“If they made both free throws we were going to cross half court and call time out,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Bob Rukavina said. “We have a special play we run for a 3. When they missed, I told Fred, ‘Just go.’ Why let them set up?”
Pitt-Johnstown led by as many as eight points in the first half. A jumper by Josh Wise (16 points) made it 26-18. But Gannon finished strong and closed within 40-39 on a 3-pointer by Frank Webb Jr. (27 points, nine rebounds, six assists).
The Golden Knights grabbed the second-half momentum and led 54-63 after a Webb layup with 11:29 left.
“I thought it was one of the best basketball games I’ve been involved in,” Rukavina said. “Everybody kept making big shot after big shot. The Webb kid for them, he went one-on-one and we were in his face and he kept making shots. Then No. 3 (Olawoye) made shots. Then, we came back. Fred Mulbah just played a great second half. He hardly played the first half because of foul trouble.”
Kromka had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Cats despite being limited to 25 minutes while picking up four fouls. Batt had 10 points.
Dante Cisero (16) and Chris Clancey (14) also scored in double digits for Gannon.
“They were 7 of 7 in the first half from 3, and they ended up 10-of-14 from 3, which is unheard of,” Rukavina said of Gannon. “For us to overcome that showed a lot of character. We were down 9. We started to get a little down.
“Two weeks ago we played Lock Haven and we were down by 16 with 4:45 left and we came back and won the game. I told the guys, ‘Just relax.’ Jared Jakubick hit two big 3’s. Joe Batt hit the big 3. Mulbah was the difference. They couldn’t stay in front of him. He had 10 assists again.”
Women’s Game
Gannon 75, Pitt-Johnstown 73: The Cats never led, but Pitt-Johnstown’s Alli McGrath made a basket with 2.8 seconds left to set up a potential overtime situation.
Gannon’s Tori Obenrader got the ball under the basket and put a shot up just before the buzzer, sending the Golden Knights to a two-point victory.
“Great execution on our last possession to get the basket with (just under) 3 seconds left on the clock,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Mike Drahos said. “At the end we talked in the time out. … We’ve got a bunch of freshmen running around out there. I told them in the locker room it sucks to have to learn a lesson in a loss, but we learned a lesson.
“We talked about keeping them in front of you and making them take a contested shot. We got a little aggressive and went for a steal and gave them a backdoor cut.”
Obenrader finished with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Knights (10-3, 6-1 PSAC West).
Haley Tewes had 16 points, Sam Pirosko had 13, and Boston McKinney had 10 for Gannon, which led by as many as 14 points in the opening quarter.
“The first quarter was just a really bad quarter,” Drahos said.
“We came out slow. We were down 11 after the first quarter. I was really proud of our girls for just battling and battling and battling.”
Pitt-Johnstown closed within 35-32 at halftime, but Gannon pushed its lead back to 11 points on an Obenrader layup with 5:46 left in the third quarter.
Once again, the Cats fought back to tie the game at 55-all through three quarters.
Chelsea Rouke’s layup at 2:03 of the fourth quarter appeared to be a knockout punch, but UPJ tied the game at 73-all after Maddie Shanahan’s inbounds pass found McGrath cutting to the hoop.
Gabrielle Smith led Pitt-Johnstown with 19 points. McGrath had 15 and Olivia Fasick scored 11. Shanahan had seven assists and seven points.
“They’re getting better every day,” Drahos said. “We’re routinely playing lineups with four freshmen out there, or at least three for the majority of the game. Looking at their stats tonight, they battled.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.