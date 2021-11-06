ALTOONA – Outside of a stretch of Set 2, anything that could’ve gone wrong for the Central Cambria girls’ volleyball team did, Saturday afternoon.
The second-seeded Red Devils fell behind quickly in Sets 1 and 3 as they fell to top seed Philipsburg-Osceola in straight sets, 25-10, 25-15, 25-14, in the District 6 Class 2A Championship at the Altoona Area High School Fieldhouse.
“We just couldn’t pull it together,” Central Cambria coach Alicia Huber said. “They have that really strong outside hitter (sophomore Reese Hazelton), and I think we psyched ourselves out about it. We weren’t playing as a team today.”
Central Cambria didn’t have much of an answer for the Mounties' height and athleticism as Hazelton recorded 15 kills, seven digs, and five service points.
“We thought we could have some success from the service line, and I think our percentages were really high,” Philipsburg-Osceola coach Dave Eckberg said. “We were hitting targets in our zones, and keeping their big hitters out of system. We needed to (keep them out of their system), because they’re tall, they’re aggressive, and they were matchup problems for us if they could get in system.”
The first set the Mounties jumped out to an early 16-5 led by a couple of aces from Hazelton and one that was too hot to handle from London Cutler.
“It’s pretty much the same team (from last year’s state runner-up), Hazelton said. “Janey (Johnson) doing well passing, Josie Tekely steps in these tough moments serving, and Kalista (Butler) sets the ball amazing every time she touches it so I can get my kills. We’re doing pretty well, it’s a good team.”
The Red Devils meanwhile made Set 2 interesting as Leah Burgraff came up with a block that helped to cut the deficit to 11-10. Alli Malay led the way with nine kills for Central Cambria.
Hazelton, however, ended those hopes quickly with a slam of her own to spark a 12-2 run to end the second frame.
“It’s definitely tough,” Huber said. “They have good defense on that side, and we had little mistakes throughout the entire match that every time a little mistake was made, they just let them get down more and more. I don’t think we had our best team on the court today.”
Philipsburg-Osceola didn’t waste time in the final frame getting a 6-1 explosion powered by a Cutler ace to open the stanza. Hazelton with one of her blocks and a finish from Starcia Baney helped put this match away for good.
“It just means so much,” Eckberg said. “The kids have had to do things, and prepare for things no other team has had to do. To carry that success through both years has been something special to watch.”
The good news, though, for the Red Devils is that their season does continue, but the path to Mechanicsburg doesn’t get any easier.
“We definitely have to pull it together for Tuesday,” Huber said. “I think we have the potential to go further than just the first match in states. We got to pull something together and figure out how to get our groove back that we had with these past 12 wins.”
Central Cambria awaits a trip to Trinity and Philipsburg-Osceola will host North Catholic/Avonworth on Tuesday at a time to be announced.
