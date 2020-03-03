STATE COLLEGE – Chestnut Ridge junior Logan Pfister finished in first place in the high jump at Sunday’s Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association Indoor Championship meet at Penn State.
Pfister cleared 6 feet-6 inches on the first attempt. Second-place finisher Tommy Christie of LaSalle College elevated over 6-6 on his second attempt.
Somerset junior Dustin Hyde came in third place with a heave of 60-4 in the shot put.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.