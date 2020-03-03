Logan Pfister

Logan Pfister of Chestnut Ridge clears the bar in the high jump event during the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Seth Grove Stadium in Shippensburg, PA., Friday, May 24, 2019.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

STATE COLLEGE – Chestnut Ridge junior Logan Pfister finished in first place in the high jump at Sunday’s Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association Indoor Championship meet at Penn State. 

Pfister cleared 6 feet-6 inches on the first attempt. Second-place finisher Tommy Christie of LaSalle College elevated over 6-6 on his second attempt. 

Somerset junior Dustin Hyde came in third place with a heave of 60-4 in the shot put. 

