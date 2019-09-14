Chestnut Ridge quarterback Logan Pfister didn’t expect his coach to call for a fake punt with just under 11 minutes remaining in a tight game at Price Field on Saturday afternoon.
Westmont Hilltop had regained its figurative footing and closed within three points after falling behind by 19. The big and physical Hilltoppers had just made what appeared to be a huge stop.
Lions coach Max Shoemaker didn’t want to give Westmont’s double-tight, double-wing ground game another opportunity to drive and use up the clock.
“I was a little surprised coach called the fake punt because it was fourth-and-10,” Pfister said after Chestnut Ridge’s 40-23 victory. “We needed a lot of yards. We had good blocking and a nice cutback lane for me to get into the open field.”
Pfister took a direct snap as the upback on the punt attempt and appeared to be in trouble along the right sideline. He briefly looked to pass, then ran to his left, outracing defenders for a 36-yard touchdown to put the Lions back in control.
“Originally, I was looking to run, but we have a pass option out of that, so I’m looking to pass,” Pfister said. “It wasn’t there. Good blocking opened up the back side and I was able to run.”
Pfister ran for two touchdowns and passed for another. Chestnut Ridge overcame a first-quarter deficit after Westmont Hilltop moved 71 yards in 18 plays while using 11:09 of game clock.
Mason Muto scored from a yard out with only 46 seconds remaining in the opening quarter. Josh Grassa’s extra-point kick gave the Hilltoppers a 7-0 edge.
“It’s what we wanted and we got it,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said.
Chestnut Ridge, which had time to run only two first-quarter plays, answered with Pfister’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Matt Whysong with 9:46 left in the second quarter. A low snap on the extra-point attempt led to a missed pass, setting a 7-6 Hilltoppers advantage.
Whysong’s 39-yard scoring run on a fourth-and-6 play put Chestnut Ridge up 12-7.
“We just got a little bit more accustomed to what they were doing,” Shoemaker said. “Westmont to their credit really executed that first drive.”
As dominant as the Hilltoppers looked on that opening march, Shoemaker believed it would be difficult to maintain such a methodical pace.
“I even said on the sideline, ‘They can’t do that all game long. They’re going to have breakdowns,’ ” Shoemaker said. “That was our attitude, be patient defensively. They’ll get their yardage but we don’t want to give up big plays. Make them earn everything they got.”
The Lions took possession with only 1:13 remaining in the opening half. Pfister needed one play to push the lead to 20-7.
The junior quarterback found Trevor Weyandt in stride for a 61-yard touchdown pass at 1:02. Whysong ran the conversion.
“We have some kids that have that big-play capability,” Shoemaker said. “We just try to get the ball to them in space and let them do their things.”
Whysong rushed for 141 yards on five carries. Trey Maxwell had 73 yards on seven attempts, and Pfister added 50 rushing yards and 81 passing yards.
“We kept driving and kept fighting,” Pfister said.
Hudson Holbay capped a 13-play, 64-yard drive with a 9-yard TD run at 4:09 of the third quarter. He ran in the two-point conversion.
The Hilltoppers stopped Chestnut Ridge on fourth-and-1 at the Westmont 46-yard line.
Conner Polacek passed to Zane Blackburn for a 42-yard touchdown as time expired in the third. Holbay’s two-point run pulled Westmont within 26-23.
“Credit those guys up front,” Barron said. “They pounded all day.”
Westmont ran for 232 yards on 60 carries led by Holbay (22-86), Stefan Dean (9-43), Muto (10-41) and Blackburn (11-38).
Pfister’s fake punt put the Lions back in control.
“We had good field position,” Shoemaker said. “It crossed my mind that if we punted to them and they’d drive the whole length of the field, we may not have the ball back. My thought process was this is a good time to fake it.
“We had nothing to lose and we might shorten the field if we get the ball back. Pfister made it happen.”
Barron agreed.
“Pfister is a heck of an athlete. We tried to get him in down-and-distance situations,” Barron said. “Even when we did, he made plays.”
Maxwell’s 42-yard touchdown run with 7:28 left put the Lions out of reach.
