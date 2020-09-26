SIDMAN – A hefty dose of Chestnut Ridge quarterback Logan Pfister was too much for the Forest Hills football team to handle Friday night at G.H. Miller Memorial Field.
Pfister dominated on the ground, scoring four touchdowns and averaging 13.8 yards per carry in a 48-16 Lions win.
“We knew they were going to be tough,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “Pfister is such an incredible athlete. We knew we were going to have a hard time getting to Pfister, but so does everybody else in the league. When he got out in the open, we just weren’t fast enough to catch him.”
The Lions were efficient offensively to open the game, using just 13 plays to score three touchdowns. Pfister, who totaled 138 yards rushing and 347 all-purpose, capped off a high-scoring first quarter with a 74-yard run as Chestnut Ridge took a 21-0 lead.
“Our kids took care of business,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “They did what they needed to do.We made some nice plays-some big plays-early. We found some running room, and we just built off of that.”
Forest Hills compiled 232 yards on the ground, though it was only 8-for-22 with 60 yards passing.
Aided by a pair of interceptions, Chestnut Ridge (2-1) led 34-0 at the half.
“We can’t give up as soon as we do sometimes,” Forest Hills quarterback Zach Myers said. “We beat ourselves up a lot, and that comes from inexperience and us forcing a lot of young guys to step up and make plays. We’ll pick it up, but we just need to stay positive as a team and come back next week stronger.”
The Rangers did show signs of life in the final stanza. Damon Crawley shedded multiple tackles and powered his way into the end zone on a 62-yard score to break the shutout bid.
Backup freshman quarterback Jacob Poldiak connected with sophomore running back Brook Williamson for a 10-yard touchdown play to provide some hope for the Rangers.
“We’re young, but we have ability,” Justin Myers said. “We’re learning, and we’re trying to get better every week. But it’s frustrating when you’re down 21-0 for three straight weeks and you have to keep fighting back. We need to be better, and we need to be better as coaches as well.”
Jonah Hillegass (eight carries for 41 yards) added a pair of touchdown runs, and Trevor Weyandt returned a punt 54 yards to the house to solidify the final score.
Officials from Forest Hills confirmed that they were notified on Wednesday by District 6 that Bishop Guilfoyle was forced to forfeit last week’s 48-0 victory over the Rangers due to an ineligible player entering the game.
Bishop Guilfoyle self-reported the issue and agreed to the forfeit, officials said.
Following next week's meeting with Bedford, Forest Hills is anticipating a more competitive slate of games in hopes of making a playoff push.
“None of our games are going to be easy, but now we’re playing teams that I think aren’t in top four,” Justin Myers said. “Not that they’re bad teams, but they are games I feel we can compete in and hopefully pull some wins out of.”
