Bishop McCort Catholic baseball coach Chris Pfeil earned his 200th career victory on Monday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown.
Roman Fetzko had two hits, drove in a pair and scored twice as the Crimson Crushers (2-3) defeated visiting Bishop Carroll Catholic, 11-1, in five innings.
“It’s definitely special,” said Pfeil, a former Crimson Crushers standout who started four seasons at Clarion University. “I’ve been blessed with great assistant coaches, great players and families that have come through the program. To be able to coach at your alma mater is extra special.”
Ethan Kasper had two hits and scored two runs, and Cooper Stigers doubled and plated two runs for Bishop McCort Catholic in the milestone victory.
Zander Sekerak doubled for the Huskies (2-4). Preston Gillin had a hit and drove in a run.
In his 12th season as Bishop McCort Catholic’s coach, Pfeil has a 200-74 career record. Last season, his Crushers won the District 6 Class 1A crown.
“In the last 50 years we’ve only had four coaches here,” Pfeil said. “I’ve played for Coach (Gene) Schultz and Coach (John) DeFazio. I also had a special relationship with Coach (Denny) Altimore. To build on the success that they’ve had is very special.”
Pfeil has led Bishop McCort Catholic to a PIAA championship in 2012, two state runner-up finishes (2016, 2017) and seven of the program’s nine District 6 crowns. His son Mason Pfeil is a standout junior pitcher/infielder, and younger son Grady Pfeil is a freshman outfielder for the Crimson Crushers.
He also is the head coach of the Crimson Crushers’ boys basketball team and a long-time successful manager/GM of the Martella’s Pharmacy AAABA Tournament team.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
