SIDMAN, Pa. – Forest Hills had already became all too familiar with River Valley sophomore guard Ava Persichetti before Monday’s District 6 Class 3A semifinal.
As a freshman last season, Persichetti scored a game-high 26 points in the Panthers’ victory over the Rangers in the title game, effectively ending Forest Hills’ run of seven straight district championships.
This time around, Persichetti upped her performance just a little bit more, dropping 31 points, with 25 coming in the second half, to lead River Valley to a 60-50 win over Forest Hills.
“We were tied at halftime, and I knew it was going to be a battle the whole second half,” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said. “It was a great second half. Our girls gave a great effort. Any five that were on the floor together were locked in. We just had trouble stopping Ava. She didn’t shoot much in the first half, but in the second half, she poured it on.”
Forest Hills held Persichetti to six points in the first half, including a scoreless second quarter.
The River Valley sophomore then notched 13 points coming out of the break and an additional 12 in the fourth quarter. Persichetti drained three 3-pointers in the third to help the Panthers quickly erase the Rangers’ 29-24 lead, their largest of the game, to put River Valley ahead by three going into the fourth.
Persichetti then knocked down both of her shot attempts paired with an 8-for-8 clip at the free throw line in the final frame.
“We did our best to get her to go to her left hand,” River Valley coach Rick Brown said of Persichetti. “Our girls were doing a great job screening and getting her open looks, and when they would jump out at her in the zone, she would dump the ball down underneath. This was a great team win, everybody contributed.”
Persichetti was able to get second and third chances at open shots due to River Valley’s 6-foot center Abby Pynos and 5-foot-11 forward Hannah Artley each pulling down multiple offensive rebounds.
The Panthers totaled 17 offensive boards as a team, resulting in 14 second chance points. Pynos finished with 15 points, eight coming off additional opportunities.
“We know what we have down low, so we plan on getting that many offensive rebounds,” Brown said. “We were able to get a lot early because we couldn’t make anything from the field in the first half. Fortunately, we were able to get some things going later on that really helped us.”
River Valley held a 15-14 lead after one quarter following six lead changes in the opening frame.
Both teams then combined to miss their first 13 shots of the second quarter. Pynos opened the scoring with 3:42 remaining in the half, and Tori Foust added a layup for the Panthers.
Forest Hills trailed by two with nine seconds left in the second after Arissa Britt sunk three free throws. As River Valley tried for a last shot, Rangers freshman Aivah Maul swiped the ball from Persichetti and made a transition layup to tie the game at 19-19 going into halftime.
Later leading by three, River Valley (24-2) opened the fourth quarter with a 10-3 spurt to jump in front 49-39. Forest Hills tried to claw back, getting threes from Lexi Henderson and Anna Burkey, but got no closer than a six-point deficit.
Henderson topped the Rangers (21-4) with 16 points. Britt tallied 10, while Burkey and Olivia McLeary each added eight.
River Valley advances to Friday’s championship game at Mount Aloysius against the winner of No. 1 seed Westmont Hilltop and No. 4 Huntingdon. The contest was moved from Monday to Tuesday due to schedule conflicts with the Hilltoppers’ boys contest.
Forest Hills will face the loser in the consolation game, also on Friday night.
“We have to look from one championship to the next championship,” Cecere said. “This one’s out of our reach now, so we just have to keep our heads up and move on. I have all underclassmen, so they’re learning, and hopefully they’ll build on what they’re learning.”
