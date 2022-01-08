LORETTO, Pa. – In Ghanaian, Jada Dapaa’s surname translates roughly to “happy day.”
Saturday certainly was that for St. Francis University’s 5-foot-10 senior post player and her Red Flash teammates.
The Red Flash won for the first time in 15 starts this season, holding off visiting Long Island’s second-half rally, 66-50, in Northeast Conference action at DeGol Arena.
“Never quit. The hard work pays off,” Dapaa said with a smile that could have melted all the snow in Cambria County if the energy could have been captured. “You don’t lose until you quit. Just because you lose one game doesn’t matter. We just kept moving on and we finally got one. I said it was coming.”
Everyone had a hand in the victory. Lili Benzel came off the bench to fire in a team-high 14 points, while Sam Miller hit for 13 and Jenna Mastellone and Kaitlyn Maxwell each scored 12. Dapaa registered 13 rebounds – including the 500th of her career – and five assists to go with eight points, while Jordan McLemore recorded six assists.
Now 1-3 in conference play, St. Francis assisted on 19 of 22 field goals, went 8-for-17 from beyond the arc and held Long Island to 34% shooting.
“The last couple of weeks, we just kept our head down," Miller said. "Keep your head down. Focus on your inner circle. Don’t worry what’s happening outside. As soon as we step between these lines, we’re focusing on ourselves. It’s hard to express that feeling. You never know what’s going to happen at the end of the game, so you have to keep that energy all the way through.”
Down 18 in the first half, Long Island (0-12, 0-4) got as close as five in the fourth quarter behind the hot hand of Brandy Thomas.
However, Mastellone picked off a Sharks inbound pass, which eventually turned into a Dapaa bucket inside. Then Maxwell came out of the pack with a defensive rebound, pushed it up the floor and found Benzel on the right wing for her fourth 3-pointer of the contest to reforge the Red Flash’s advantage to 57-45 midway through the final stanza.
“We were just trying to execute on offense and get back on defense and get stops,” Benzel said of what carried St. Francis through the Sharks’ push. “Coming out and fighting and staying together, knowing personnel and playing help defense were the keys to the game.”
If it was elation for the Red Flash in general, imagine how the win had to feel for senior point guard and co-captain McLemore. The Hartford transfer had gone 21 games without experiencing victory coming into Saturday afternoon. The Hawks lost their last seven games of the 2020-21 season after going 1-28 the year before.
McLemore, who was not made available to the media postgame, scored all five of her points from the free-throw line in the last 2:28 – missing just once – as the Red Flash ended the game on a 16-5 run.
“We can smile today. It feels good,” St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said. “It was great to see our team from start to finish do the little things that we asked them to do.”
St. Francis never trailed and, in fact, led by double digits for more than 15 minutes.
When Lili Benzel fired a sensational bullet pass to Dapaa for a bucket at the 5:56 mark of the second quarter, St. Francis had its biggest lead of the first half at 18, 24-6. The Red Flash settled in and held a 29-16 advantage going to the locker room, as Long Island managed to shoot just 24% from the field.
St. Francis led 14-4 at the end of one quarter as Mastellone scored five and Dapaa yanked down six rebounds while handing out a pair of assists.
St. Francis reeled off the first seven points. It took nearly two minutes before either team lit the scoreboard until Miller’s little turnaround in the post off Dapaa’s high-low feed. Miller then hit a 3 from the wing off Miller’s skip pass before Dapaa found Miller again, this time wide-open for a layup, compelling Long Island coach Rene Hayes to call timeout 4:05 into the contest.
Mastellone’s driving scoop shot under the defender’s arms at the 3:51 mark gave the Red Flash their first double-figure lead of the season, 12-2.
