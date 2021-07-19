Billy Perroz

Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors’ Billy Perroz is greeted by teammates after hitting a grand slam in the top of the second inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game Friday, July 9, 2021, against O at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors is headed back to the championship round of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoffs.

No. 2 hitter Billy Perroz went 5-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs as the regular-season champs swept a best-of-5 semifinal series against fourth-seeded O with a 6-3 victory in the late contest on Monday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Paul Carpenter, the defending local league playoff champion, will face the winner of a semifinal between second-seeded Martella’s Pharmacy and third-seeded Smith Transport. Martella’s leads that best-of-5 series 2-1 heading into Tuesday’s Game 4 at Roxbury Park (6 p.m.).

Perroz hit singles in the first, third, fourth, sixth and seventh innings. Connor Bannias doubled for PCCA. Brandon Lane drove in a pair of runs.

Justin Wright pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win, and Michael Klinginsmith tossed the final 3 1/3 innings.

Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors has swept its past three playoff series dating to last season, when manager Dave Sheriff’s team posted a 32-2 record that included a 6-0 mark in two 2020 playoff series.

Unlike last season when the AAABA Tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Paul Carpenter will advance to the 76th tournament that begins on Aug. 2. PCCA clinched a berth in the AAABA Tournament via its regular-season championship.

The playoff champion and runner-up each will advance to the tournament as Johnstown's two representatives this year.

PCCA was 24-4 during the 2021 regular season, and with three wins over O, the league power has won 59 games and counting in two seasons.

O went 6-22 during the regular season and clinched the five-team league’s fourth playoff berth in the final days of the schedule. For the second straight season, O met Paul Carpenter in the semifinal round and was eliminated in three straight games.

Marcus Badzik tripled and Christian Kubacka doubled for O. Badzik had three hits.

