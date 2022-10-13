Last weekend, Ethan Perrault managed to stay busy even though the Johnstown Tomahawks had open dates on the North American Hockey League schedule.
A defenseman and assistant captain in his second season with the Tomahawks, Perrault spent two games skating on the United States National Team Development Program Under 18 squad in Plymouth, Michigan.
Perrault will return as the Tomahawks (1-4-2) host the Philadelphia Rebels (3-6-0) on Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (7) at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“It was really awesome,” said Perrault, who collected two points and a plus-3 rating in games against NCAA Division I teams Lake Superior State and Michigan Tech this past weekend. “When I got there I felt very respected right away.
“The coaches brought me in and gave me the confidence I needed to get through the weekend. I’m hoping that confidence carries into these next two games. We’ve looked good at practice. I’m excited.”
Johnstown coach Mike Letizia felt Perrault earned the weekend with the United States team. In 59 games last season, Perrault had one goal, 17 points and 54 penalty minutes last season with the Tomahawks.
“Ethan playing for Team USA was huge for him,” Letizia said. “The chance to play against two Division I programs, and he played well, was a big boost for his recognition and promotion to Division I schools.”
Perrault is looking for his first point this season with the Tomahawks, who are tied for fifth place.
“He is a big, strong D-man who is almost a bit of a throwback with his physicality,” Letizia said. “We love having him with our group and we are thankful for our relationship with Team USA and their willingness to provide him the opportunity to help their team.”
The Tomahawks could use a spark. Johnstown has had difficulty closing games.
In the home opener on Oct. 1, Johnstown led 3-1 before Philadelphia came back to tie the game in the third period and win in overtime.
The Tomahawks were tied at 2-all in the third period at Northeast on Sept. 24, but allowed two goals in the final 4:31 to fall 4-2. A night earlier, Northeast scored a game-tying goal with 9 seconds left and won in OT.
In the NAHL Showcase on Sept. 17, Johnstown and Corpus Christi were tied in the third before the IceRays scored with 2:18 left to hand the Tomahawks another one-goal loss.
“Our last four games we know we have had the lead in the third or tied later in the game, but one way or another we have failed to complete the two points,” Letizia said. “Certainly the hunger and desire is within the group, but it will come down to execution.”
The two weeks in between games might have come at an opportune time for Johnstown.
“The extra week was almost a reset for us to free our minds of hockey and come back hungry, refreshed and really excited,” Letizia said. “We had a really solid week of practice out of the guys.”
Perrault said the Tomahawks are recharged.
“We just need to play hard the whole game and not take breaks, not get down if we are scored on,” Perrault said. “We have to play hard the whole game.”
Away from the arena, Perrault, a native of Tipp City, Ohio, has learned a new hobby. He hunts with his billet family, Mick and Cathy Lohr and Cathy's brother Bill Poborski. Perrault harvested a buck during Pennsylvania archery season – his second buck in two years.
“I haven’t been a hunter my whole life,” Perrault said after a jaunt through the woods on Thursday. “I started hunting last season because my billet Mick Lohr is a hunter and he was grateful enough to lend me a tree stand for the whole season.
“I was fortunate to get a buck. They’ve all been kind enough to teach me and help me get a deer twice in a row. Pennsylvania is so beautiful. I love being in the woods. It’s super calming.”
