When Pat Pecora talked about his Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team prior to the start of the season, he raved about how much he liked his Mountain Cats as people.
They’re good students, he’d say. They don’t need a schedule to get in the weight room or the mat room for an extra workout. They do it on their own. As he looked over his starting lineup, his assessment was peppered with comments such as “He’s a good kid,” and “You couldn’t ask for a better young man.”
To the outsider, that might have sounded like coachspeak for “We’re producing impressive young men, but we might not be a great wrestling team.”
By the end of the dual meet season, which wrapped up on Feb. 10 with a 34-7 rout of PSAC rival Mercyhurst, Pecora had a new superlative for the Mountain Cats: perfect.
Pitt-Johnstown went 15-0 in dual meets for the school’s first unbeaten season in 25 years.
After the victory against Mercyhurst, Pecora was asked if he expected his team to win every dual.
“No. Never. If somebody said to me at the beginning of the year, would you take an undefeated season? I’d have said, ‘Oh, yeah, right!’ ” Pecora said. “There are so many times in a match that one or two things can go wrong – someone gets caught in a throw, you get a pin, people staying healthy, missing matches.”
Everything didn’t go Pitt-Johnstown’s way – Alex Weber has been wrestling with a torn ACL and several starters missed duals with injuries and sickness – but you wouldn’t know that from the results. The Mountain Cats outscored the opposition 516-108 and they didn’t drop more than three bouts in any dual meet. The closest dual came on Dec. 3, when then-No. 19 Lake Erie threw a scare into Pecora during a quad meet in which the team was without nationally ranked wrestlers Caleb Morris and Nate Smith. Pitt-Johnstown trailed 15-7 halfway through the dual, but reeled off five consecutive victories for a fairly comfortable 29-15 victory.
Pitt-Johnstown ends the season second in The Open Mat’s dual meet rankings, a spot behind Central Oklahoma, which went 13-1 with a 19-16 loss to No. 4 St. Cloud State. Third-ranked Wisconsin-Parkside is the only other team in Division II to finish unbeaten this season.
The Mountain Cats beat four teams that ended the season in the top 25 – No. 8 West Liberty, No. 16 Glenville State, No. 20 Gannon and No. 21 Mercyhurst – although Ashland, Millersville and Kutztown were ranked when they wrestled Pitt-Johnstown.
This marks the seventh consecutive season that the Mountain Cats have won the conference title outright or shared it with another team.
“That’s always the first thing on the agenda – to win the PSAC," Pecora said. "It’s always a great conference. So, win the PSAC and go undefeated, that’s our dual meet season. Now it’s a whole different animal.”
Pitt-Johnstown will seek a Super Region I title next weekend in East Stroudsburg. Pecora’s teams have won 24 regional titles, including in 2022, but another is not guaranteed. The Mountain Cats are No. 7 in The Open Mat tournament rankings, two spots ahead of Gannon and six in front of Mercyhurst.
While Pecora has a ranked wrestler in nine of the 10 weight classes, only three are projected to end up on the podium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, next month. Unbeaten Jacob Ealy is No. 1 at 149 pounds while Isaiah Vance (No. 5 at 285) and Smith (No. 7 at 157) also crack the top eight in their respective weights.
“We’re going to get people saying they don’t have a tournament team,” Pecora said. “It’s going to be tough. It’s the type of team where we have a lot of pluggers and goers. The bigger the tournament, it takes the elite guys.”
After putting forth a strong team effort all season, the focus changes.
“Now it’s individual and team," Pecora said. "Individual comes first. What are they going to achieve?”
