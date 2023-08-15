BOWIE, Md. – In his third game in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, Joe Perez socked a solo homer in a four-hit game as Altoona defeated Bowie 8-4 on Tuesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.
Perez was signed by the Pirates as a minor league free agent on Aug. 11 after he was designated for assignment by the Houston Astros after the acquisition of Justin Verlander and later released. His home run came in the seventh inning off reliever Houston Roth added insurance runs for Altoona. He finished the contest 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.
Altoona’s offense capitalized off a strong first inning. Facing Baltimore Orioles rehabbing left-hander John Means, Jackson Glenn opened the game with a double and scored in the next at-bat on a Tsung-Che Cheng RBI single. After a two-out walk by Matt Fraizer, Carter Bins knocked a two-run double off Means to make it a 3-0 first-inning lead for Altoona.
The Curve would add a run in each of the second and third innings on a pair of wild pitches. Chavez Young was hit by a pitch in the second by Means and stole second base. New reliever Nick Richmond threw a wild pitch to allow Young to score. Richmond tossed another wild pitch in the third to score Perez from third base, who reached on a single.
Perez added an RBI single in the fourth inning before Cheng brought a run home in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly. Altoona had 11 hits in the contest, with Cheng recording two to go with Perez’s four.
Curve starter Sean Sullivan earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings with two walks and five strikeouts. Noe Toribio followed in relief and struck out six batters in 2 2/3 innings of work, allowing one unearned run. Cameron Junker allowed a run in the ninth on two hits.
Bowie's Jackson Holliday, the 2022 No. 1 overall pick and son of former big league outfielder Matt Holliday, finished 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and three strikeouts.
