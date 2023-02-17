JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In front of the largest crowd in school history, the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College men's basketball team (10-8) broke open a closely contested first 10 minutes of the game to defeat Westmoreland County Community College 106-71 in a Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference semifinal.
Greater Johnstown graduate Joziah Wyatt-Taylor and Drew Tapscott led the Black Bears with 23 points each. Wyatt-Taylor also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds, blocked two shots and put down an electrifying dunk. Devin Lewis scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half, including being perfect from beyond the arc to spark the 14-point advantage at the intermission, 49-35.
Izzy Britt and Omarion Harris, both Greater Johnstown products, knocked down two 3-pointers in the second half to score 10 and seven points, respectively. Jamar Wilson and Tyler Metz scored eight points coming off the bench.
Lewis, Mack and Wilson grabbed six rebounds each in the victory, and Harris and Lewis dished out five assists each. Westmont Hilltop product Austin Svencer returned from injury and led the defensive effort drawing two charges.
Kortavion Gatlin led the Wolfpack with 23 points, and Turkeyfoot Valley alums Tanner Colflesh and William Toye chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectively. Jose Rosario also scored in double figures with 13.
For the second year in a row, the Black Bears will travel as the No. 2 seed seeking to defend the WPCC title in the championship game at Butler County Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday. The 18-3 Pioneers are nationally ranked in the NJCAA Division III poll at No. 11. Butler County Community College advanced to the championship by defeating the Community College of Allegheny County 94-68 in the other semifinal game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.