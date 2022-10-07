SPRING MILLS, Pa. – Even though the final score was one sided, both Penns Valley coach Martin Tobias and Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent really enjoyed their Friday evening nonconference matchup.
Tobias’ squad had a lot more to celebrate than Kent’s team in a 48-7 victory for the Rams, but both couldn’t have agreed more on the matchup.
“I think it was great. I wish we had more opportunities to play other teams from outside of (our) area,” Tobias explained, “so the kids can get exposed to other kinds of games and teams. The interactions we had with them (Conemaugh Valley) were really positive. I have a lot of respect for what Conemaugh Valley does.”
“It was fun coming out here and playing,” Kent said. “We are playing against someone we don’t normally get to play against, see different competition and see what they do. It was fun to prepare for. It was a good time out here.”
It was all Penns Valley from the get go as it scored 41 unanswered points.
It took the opening kickoff and scored 1:15 into the game to grab a 6-0 lead.
Rams running back Ty Watson, who finished the night with 161 yards rushing on six carries and three scores, capped off the four-play opening drive with a seven-yard score.
Watson found the end zone again three minutes later after the Blue Jays turned the ball over on downs as Penns Valley was trying to tame the modified Wing-T offense.
“It was really difficult. What they do is so different from what we see,” said Tobias in preparation this past week for Conemaugh Valley’s offense.
“There are so many bodies coming at you. We tried to tell the kids, we can not simulate this in practice and do it justice, we are going to try. When we start out, you are going to have to be patient and calm. You are going to have to endure a lot of bodies coming at you with all the motions, pulls and misdirections. It certainly was true and held up.”
Trailing 13-0, the Blue Jays went on a 13-play drive that got the ball to the Rams’ 1, however quarterback Adam Jasper fumbled the ball away. Penns Valley responded back taking the ball 99 yards with quarterback Jackson Romig finishing the drive off with a five-yard score on the ground.
Again, Conemaugh Valley went on another long drive, 13 plays, but turned the ball over on downs. Romig sent a soaring pass to a wide open Danin Kerstetter for a 76-yard score, to give the Rams a 27-0 lead with just under 2:30 left in the half.
The next Blue Jays possession saw running back Tommy Stiffler fumbled the ball away at his team’s 25 yard line. Penns Valley’s Miles Brooks took end around two plays later to hand his team a 34-0 lead before halftime.
“We thought we were going to have the air show on us. We were preparing for the pass all week,” Kent said. “We weren’t even preparing for the run. From what we seen on film, we were like they are going to throw on us. We changed the secondary around a little bit, hoping that would be the solution, but we didn’t execute on defense. It doesn’t help that we turned the ball over four times in the red zone.”
The Rams finished with a 308-283 rushing yards advantage.
The second half began with Conemaugh Valley getting the ball, but it quickly went three-and-out. Watson needed just one play to go 55 yards, and the mercy rule running clock began to run with the score at 41-0 in favor of Penns Valley.
However, Kent didn’t see what he’s seen in the past with Blue Jays’ teams.
His team kept fighting, and it paid off with just over four minutes left in the game. Conemaugh Valley strung together a nine-play drive that chewed up over five minutes off the clock that ended with Jasper sneaking in from one-yard out to keep his team from being shutout.
“They are a bunch of tough kids. It’s a young group,” Kent said. “They still have some learning to do. They fought, I’m proud of them for doing that. In the past, we used to fold up tents in games like that, but they stayed here, fought and played.”
