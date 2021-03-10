SIDMAN - No matter what the outcome was in Wednesday night’s District 6 Class 2A girls’ basketball championship game, history would be made for one of the participating teams, as neither Penns Manor nor United had ever won a district title.
Thanks to a stellar defensive effort combined with an efficient offense, Penns Manor will now be able to reserve a spot on its gymnasium wall for a championship banner for the first time, as the Comets came away with a 54-30 victory over the Lions at Forest Hills High School.
The seventh-seeded Comets (16-7) avenged a pair of regular-season Heritage Conference losses to the fifth-seeded Lions (17-5).
Penns Manor also got redemption after falling to Bishop Guilfoyle in last year’s District 6 title game.
“We wanted to be that first team to ever win a district championship,” said Comets head coach Jason Miloser. “That doesn’t happen overnight.”
“Our girls put in a tremendous amount of work. They believed in themselves, came out and executed the game plan, and I couldn’t be any prouder.”
Penns Manor held the Lions to just 23 percent shooting from the floor and single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters.
“We wanted to give them different looks on defense,” Miloser said. “Our guards applied good pressure, and we played disciplined defense the entire game.”
Senior Kassidy Smith led the Comets with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while junior Megan Dumm added 16 points. “We wanted to get back here after what happened last year, and we did,” Smith said. “After not even knowing if we’d be able to play this year, it just makes it 10 times better.”
“They were tough all night,” said United head coach Paul Hall. “Penns Manor’s defense took us out of every offensive set we tried to run.
“Give them all the credit, they earned it.”
United’s senior center Maizee Fry finished a record-setting career for the Lions with 11 points and 13 rebounds, and she surpassed the 1,000-rebound mark in the contest.
Penns Manor came out firing on all cylinders as a Dumm 3-pointer and consecutive buckets by Smith gave the Comets a quick 7-0 lead before United answered with a Brooklynn Murlin 3-pointer at the 4:47 mark. Fry’s putback eventually pulled the Lions within one heading into the second quarter.
Fry scored on another putback to give United its first and only lead at 9-8 to open the second, but the Lions’ offense proceeded to hit a huge dry spell. United made just one of its next 13 shots from the floor, and the Comets capitalized.
Smith put Penns Manor back on top with back-to-back baskets, and Dumm added a conventional three-point play to extend her squad’s lead to 14-8 at the 4:20 mark. After Fry’s layup narrowed the deficit to three, sophomore Kate Hnatko scored the last seven points of the half for the Comets to make it 21-11 at the break.
A 3-pointer by Lexie Silk brought the Lions within 27-20 midway through the third quarter, but the Comets re-established a double-digit advantage on Dumm’s corner 3 in the final seconds of the period to go up 32-21.
Penns Manor then took control down the stretch, as United would get no closer than 11 the rest of the way. The Comets hit 13 of 19 free throws in the final quarter as a 12-3 run midway through the period expanded the lead to 21 points and effectively sealed the outcome.
“We’re going to enjoy this one for a little while tonight, and then get back into the gym, get back to work, and focus on the next game,” said Miloser.
