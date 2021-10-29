CLYMER, Pa. – The Penns Manor Comets ended the regular season on the right foot.
Penns Manor achieved victory for the third week in a row, beating Blacklick Valley, 48-27, in a Heritage-WestPAC crossover game on Friday.
The recent run of success is undoing what was otherwise an execrable opening to the 2021 season, and the Comets hold a playoff-worthy 4-6 record.
Their record may make it seem surprising, but Penns Manor currently holds the second-longest active winning streak of all Heritage Conference teams, only behind the unbeaten Cambria Heights Highlanders.
“It doesn’t matter who we play next week, momentum is always important,” Comets coach Bill Packer said. “These guys have stepped up from being down at the beginning of the year at 1-6, but then to come back in these last three weeks is big.”
The Comets opened the first quarter with an offensive score, supplemented by a pair of defensive touchdowns.
It was Justin Marshall who made the opening score on a 50-yard run, but an intercepted pass thrown by Vikings’ quarterback Braydon Brown was returned by Max Hill for a score of 78 yards.
Blacklick Valley’s next drive ended with more points for the Comets. Brown nearly recovered an off-center snap, but Ashton Courvina stopped him to enable Carter Smith to recover the ball and return it for the Comets’ third touchdown.
Down 20-0, the Vikings went to the back of their playbook to catalyze a burst of much-needed offensive momentum. Running an option play, Brown tossed to wide receiver Cody Williams, who threw to Alex Reba for a 42-yard completion.
Hessler then scored the Vikings’ first points on a 4-yard carry, but it only took the Comets a three-play drive for Hill to score his second all-purpose touchdown for 36 yards.
Blacklick Valley balanced its passing and rushing attacks on the next possession, devoting four plays each to throwing and rushing. This strategy positioned the Vikings at the Comets’ 7-yard line, from which Brown scored the touchdown to decrease the lead to 28-14.
This was the score at the end of the first quarter, and at halftime.
The second quarter was marred by several turnovers and, unfortunately, multiple injuries.
One of the injuries occurred after Marshall fumbled at the Vikings’ 5-yard line. Williams returned it to midfield, but Nathan Schilling suffered an injury to his left knee.
In the aftermath of his injury, Vikings coach Rich Price spoke admirably about Schilling and his role on his team.
“Nate’s our defensive leader,” he said. “When you lose guys like that, it’s pretty tough to overcome, but I was so proud of the other seniors Cody Williams, Aaron Gdula and Rudy Lazendorfer did a really good job after Nate went down.”
The Vikings received to begin the third quarter, but were stopped on fourth-and-5 when Brown failed to gain the needed yardage. Penns Manor took advantage of starting at the 49-yard line, progressing downfield on an option pass from Marshall to Carter Smith for 22 yards. Courvina followed the play with a 29-yard score to get a 21-point lead.
Blacklick Valley was in another treacherous position after three penalties on one set of downs yielded third-and-31.
Miraculously, Williams made a 35-yard catch for the conversion, and the Vikings soon scored on a 1-yard touchdown.
Ultimately, Penns Manor kept the game too far out of the Vikings’ reach. In a drive with five penalties between both teams, the Vikings crawled inside the Comets’ 30-yard line, only for Brown to be swarmed on fourth-and-11 for a loss of 11 yards.
The Comets scored after the turnover of downs with Max Hill on an 18-yard carry, but the Vikings narrowly squeezed in a final touchdown on a 19-play drive with 2.7 seconds remaining.
“That first quarter was probably the longest quarter of my life,” Packer said. “But it was huge for us. It was really the first time all year we started out big like that. There were many big plays, and the defense came up big throughout it.”
Meanwhile, Blacklick Valley had an especially difficult time in fending off an unrelenting pass rush, but Price still appreciated his team’s attempts to contain the threat.
“I must say, I thought we adjusted well,” he said. “We made some adjustments at halftime and protected Braydon a little bit better, especially in the fourth quarter. He really came of age tonight, though. I was so proud of him.”
