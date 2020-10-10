CLYMER – Many people have found 2020 to be a trying year. COVID-19, the consequential change in the economy, the clashing of cultures, countless inconveniences.
Bishop Carroll Catholic’s struggles were proved to be especially evident in its 74-0 loss against Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference football game at Pat Corrigan Field on Friday. A small enough roster that was depleted by injuries proved to be no match for the explosive Comets.
“It’s the same thing every week,” Huskies coach Bubba Fatula said. “We’re young kids and we don’t have the numbers right now at Bishop Carroll. We’re going to build on that as the future goes. But it’s tough when you have five guys standing on the sideline.”
Penns Manor managed 453 total yards as it sprinted to a 60-0 lead at halftime.
Seven different players scored touchdowns, led by senior Dimitri Lieb (three), Kevin Baum and Connor Keith (two apiece).
“Offensively things are clicking. Our offensive line did a nice job, and our backs really run well,” Comets coach Bill Packer said. “Everything seemed to be working for us tonight.”
The Huskies (0-5) did not achieve positive yards on any scrimmage plays until quarterback Johnny Golden connected with T.J. Novak for an 8-yard gain on their 13th play. The Comets had already assumed a 14-0 lead by that time.
Penns Manor (5-0) attempted only two passes. Both of sophomore Max Hill’s tosses went to Lieb, who hauled in scoring passes from 16 and 21 yards. Lieb also scored on a 34-yard run in the final minute of the first half.
“We didn’t really want to throw the ball too much,” Packer said. “We like to throw the ball a little bit, just to get the guys involved.”
Golden, a sophomore, completed 9 of 26 passes for 53 yards and an interception.
The Penns Manor defense spent a great deal of time in his face, as evidenced by Golden’s minus-27 yards rushing.
“We had four sophomores on our line today,” Fatula said. “Our senior center couldn’t play today and we don’t have the numbers, unfortunately, to have our senior center not here tonight.
“We just don’t have the manpower right now. We know that, and we have to build it in the future.”
“We thought we could get pressure on (Golden), that’s what we wanted to do, and we did that,” Packer said. “It made it pretty tough for him to get into any kind of rhythm or to be able to throw the ball.”
Golden took his lumps and showed as much resilience as he did toughness as he tried to evade the Comets’ often relentless pass rush.
“The truth is the sophomores that we have on the line are good athletes,” Fatula said. “But they should be playing a junior varsity schedule. Unfortunately, because of our numbers they have to play varsity schedule. And they’re out-manned right now.”
Toby Becquet led the Huskies with four pass receptions for 18 yards.
Bishop Carroll returns to action on Friday at home against Saltsburg.
“We’re back home. It’s going to be a grind,” Fatula said. “We have to go win Monday through Thursday again and get everybody healthy.”
