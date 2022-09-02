ARMAGH – Following an encouraging performance a week ago in their season opener, United Valley took a big step back Friday night in its home opener.
The Lions struggled to find any offensive rhythm, leading to a long night for the defense in a 34-0 loss to Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference football game at Thomas J. Madill Field.
A week earlier, the Lions held their own against Homer-Center, one of the preseason favorites in the conference. Despite suffering a 20-point loss, they felt pretty good about their effort. This week, not so much.
“I’m disappointed in our effort,” eighth-year coach Kevin Marabito said, the dejection clear in his voice. “It’s disappointing. For as well as we played last Friday night, it looked like we didn’t practice all week. We just didn’t get the job done.”
Penns Manor (2-0) ran for 416 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns of 60 or more yards.
Senior tailback Justin Marshall, who finished with 183 rushing yards, scored on a 60-yard scamper up the middle to open the scoring in the first quarter, and he bookended the Comets’ scoring with an 87-yard score in the third quarter.
Senior quarterback Max Hill had 149 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 62-yarder, as Penns Manor took a 20-0 halftime lead.
“They just beat us up front offensively,” Marabito said. “I’d say pretty much the whole first half, our defense was on the field.
“You cannot play football when the defense is always out on the field. We just didn’t do a very good job, for whatever reason.”
In other words, the Lions (0-2) were manhandled in the trenches, and that’s why the game was a never a contest.
“It really comes down to blocking,” Marabito said. “We didn’t block anybody up front.
“We couldn’t get around. We felt we were prepared for what they were going to do, but as it worked out, they were better than us up front. That’s a credit to Penns Manor. They took it to us. We can’t sit back. We’ve got to attack. It looked like they were prepared, but we didn’t make the blocks when we had to.”
The Lions fumbled the ball three times in the first half alone, losing two of them, and they were called for seven penalties on the night. Eventually, the mistakes became too much to overcome against a senior-laden team like the Comets.
“We can’t fumble a punt. You can’t give a team like that short fields. We gave them a couple short fields all night, and you just can’t play that way,” Marabito said.
United Valley finished with 114 rushing yards and 126 total yards. Alex Reba led the Lions with 60 rushing yards before exiting the game late in the second quarter.
Racing to the sideline on a sweep play, he was pushed out of bounds by a Penns Manor defender and slammed into a metal bench on the Comets’ sideline. The game was paused for several minutes, and he was taken for X-rays as a precaution.
The most disappointing part of Friday’s showing for Marabito was the effort.
“We’ve got to get a will to block somebody,” Marabito said. “We didn’t have the will to block anybody up front tonight.”
