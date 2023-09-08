DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Mother Nature might have brought the lightning to Penns Manor’s Heritage Conference football game at Conemaugh Township on Friday night, but it was Carter Smith and the Comets’ powerful rushing attack that delivered the thunder.
Smith ran for 243 yards and four touchdowns to lead Penns Manor to a 34-7 victory in a game delayed 55 minutes by lightning.
“Penns Manor’s a good team,” Conemaugh Township coach Brandon Studer said. “They’re tough up front. They have good backs and they hit holes hard. That rain definitely slowed us up, but they have to come out and execute as well. They came out and punched us pretty hard right away and that kind of set the tone for the second half.”
The Comets (2-1) ran 59 times for 476 yards.
Dallas Leasure had 12 carries for 92 yards and Brayden Pytash ran 11 times for 84 yards.
“That offensive line, in all three games that we’ve played, they’ve done an incredible job,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “They’re creating some big holes for us, and those backs run so hard – not only Carter but Leasure at fullback had some nice runs and Pytash running the other edge. Those guys block for each other, too. That’s big for us.”
Conemaugh Township (0-3) struggled offensively without quarterback Jon Updyke who was in street clothes on the sideline, but the Indians defense did enough to keep them in the game early. When lightning sent the players to the sideline with 2:19 remaining in the first half, Penns Manor’s lead was just 8-0 thanks to a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Amin Leib, who passed to Smith for the two-point conversion.
“The first half was rough,” Smith said. “We had a lot of dumb penalties, but the second half we came out and made a few adjustments, and it was a night and day difference in blocking. We were getting big holes, we were getting big runs. It was a great team win overall.”
Penns Manor scored on its first possession after the delay, with Smith finding the end zone from a yard out. Following a 1-minute halftime break, Smith made it 20-0 with a 9-yard run.
Conemaugh Township found a spark from Sam Shaffer, who was 5-for-13 for 144 yards passing.
He found Kyler Mauzy for a 40-yard gain to start the Indians’ next possession, then capped it with a 12-yard scoring strike to Mauzy on fourth down.
“Sammy kind of got thrown into the fire this week,” Studer said. “He’s a great athlete. He’s a kid that comes to practice every day and is willing to help wherever he’s needed, and he showed that tonight.”
Jackson Sotosky’s extra point brought the Indians within 13 points, but Penns Manor started picking up big chunks of yardage on the ground, with Smith’s 16-yard touchdown run capping a five-play, 68-yard drive.
In addition to making defenders miss, Smith showed that he can lower his shoulder and run over them, too.
“It gets everybody excited. It pumps everybody up,” Packer said. “You can see he wears kids down at times and they don’t want to hit him as hard.
“It’s just incredible to see. He’s a great athlete, and I’m proud of him.”
Conemaugh Township’s Josh Baker pounced on a fumbled snap late in the third quarter, but Ethan Depp intercepted Shaffer to set up Penns Manor’s final scoring drive, which covered 88 yards on eight running plays, including Smith’s final 1-yard plunge. Leasure ran in the conversion for the final points.
