CLYMER, Pa. – Tempers flared and flags flew often in Penns Manor’s 40-14 slugging of Northern Cambria to keep the Comets undefeated in a showdown between the Heritage Conference’s top two teams at Pat Corrigan Field on Friday night.
“We knew we were in for a battle with this team,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “Northern (Cambria) is tough. They’re athletic. They have a lot of seniors on that team. We just knew we were in for a battle. We’re neighbors to each other, and you could just tell at times they got a little chippy and stuff.”
The 6-0 Comets overcame nine penalties for a loss of 80 yards with a pair of touchdown runs from quarterback Max Hill, a sneak by Ashton Courvina and a quick grab from Justin Marshall, who capped off the night with a 90-yard interception return.
Meanwhile, the Colts’ normally explosive offense was held to just 153 yards, including a ground game that dipped into the negatives with Northern Cambria quarterbacks being dropped in the backfield on five separate occasions. Quarterback Owen Bougher was chased from the game after throwing two touchdown passes – a 65-yard Hail Mary on the Colts’ first offensive play of the game and a quick 5-yard shot to Ty Dumm in the third quarter.
The game looked to be a close one in the opening minutes. Penns Manor put together an eight-play, four-minute drive that saw Hill connect with Marshall 41 yards out before the quarterback snuck up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown at 7:20 in the first to make it 6-0. Colton Shields hit the point-after attempt for a 7-0 lead.
Bougher, a 5-foot-10 senior, found Myers for the 65-yard shot less than 30 seconds after Hill’s first score. Trey Pershing’s kick went through the uprights, and the Colts (4-2) tied the game at 7 with just under seven minutes left in the first.
The Comets rose to the Colts’ challenge. A 65-yard drive downfield, highlighted by Marshall’s 36-yard run to get Penns Manor to the Northern 13, was capped off by Courvina slipping into the end zone on second-and-inches. Shields’ kick missed, but the Comets pushed their lead to 13-7 at 2:43.
That’s when Northern Cambria began to fall apart.
Bougher connected on short passes to Myers and Ty Dumm but couldn’t move the ball, facing third-and-2 and getting sacked by Penns Manor’s Hill and Carter Smith to make it fourth-and-20. The Colts took a personal foul penalty on the punt return, giving the Comets prime setup at Northern Cambria’s 14.
Marshall went on an 8-yard spurt to get his team to the 5, and Hill ran it in on the next play for a 5-yard score. Hill found Smith in the end zone for the two-point conversion, and Penns Manor went up 21-7 six seconds into the second quarter.
The Comets scored once more in the first half, completing a 10-play, five-minute and 70-yard drive on Hill’s 9-yard shot Marshall to go up 27-7 with three minutes left in the second after Shield’s kick was blocked.
Northern Cambria came into the second half looking for gritty points.
Bougher linked up with Xander Dolansky twice in a row for passes of 18 and 10 yards, but the Colts faced fourth-and-11 at the Comets’ 39. Ben Janosko fumbled a bad snap on the punt, but recovered and carried for what would have been a first down, if needed. Instead, the Comets committed back-to-back unsportsmanlike penalties to all but hand over Northern Cambria’s second touchdown of the night – a quick 5-yard pass to Dumm.
Bougher, who was replaced by Ethan Donatelli in the fourth quarter, finished his night 11-for-20 for 169 yards and an interception. His top receivers were Dolansky, who tallied 78 yards, and Myers, who put up 76 yards on four completions.
“(Bougher) is such a good athlete,” Packer said. “We worried all week. We watched him. We got to see a lot of their film, and all year he’s been rolling. … He releases the ball fast, so we knew we had to get pressure on him. But he can just throw the ball so quick. We were concerned.”
Any momentum gained was quickly lost, as the Colts returned the favor with a face mask call and personal foul of their own that gave Penns Manor two first downs by penalty on the next drive as tempers flared and players were pulled apart after nearly every whistle.
“What we did was we called a timeout and tried to bring them and calm them down,” Packer said of the scrums. “We told the, ‘Play the game, and you can look at the scoreboard later. Keep your mouths shut. Don’t talk back.”
The Comets couldn’t capitalize though, with Hill’s pass intended for Smith falling incomplete and turning the ball over on downs at the Colts’ 8.
Penns Manor’s defense, which has held opponents to just five touchdowns, pushed the Colts out in four plays, and Courvina found a gap for a 34-yard touchdown carry. Hill’s pass for the two-point conversion failed, but their advantage was extended to 33-14 with 11:39 to go in the third.
In an attempt to regain moment, Bougher found Dolansky again for a 40-yard completion and give the Colts a first down at the Comets’ 15. Bougher attempted to repeat the play, but Marshall came up with the interception and went the distance for a 90-yard pick 6 with nine minutes left in the third. Shields nailed the PAT to give Penns Manor its final score of 40-17.
“When (Marshall) gets open and there’s green in front of him,” Packer laughed, “he’s fast. When we saw him go up and get going, it felt pretty good.”
Hill went 3-for-4 for 57 yards and added 45 rushing yards for a quieter night than typical.
“He’s just a good athlete and does good things for us,” Packer said. “What else can I say about him?”
Courvina rushed for 106 yards on 12 carries, while Marshall collected 47 yards on the ground and 57 as the Comets’ only receiver. Collectively, Penns Manor had 348 total offensive yards, with 291 coming on the rush.
“(Courvina) is one of those kids that doesn’t look like he has a lot of speed,” Packer said, “but he has so many moves. He cuts back and gets skinny through the holes. He puts yardage on when you don’t think there’s anything there.”
Northern Cambria heads back home to host West Shamokin next week, while Penns Manor visits Heritage newcomer Portage.
