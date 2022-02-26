CLYMER, Pa. – Grant Grimaldi poured in 19 points for Penns Manor, 12 in the second half, as the Comets held off two late rallies by United to secure a spot in the District 6 Class 2A boys' basketball championship game with a 62-53 victory on Saturday afternoon.
Heritage Conference champion United faced another matchup zone defense on Saturday, which kept some early shots from falling and created some jittery turnovers. But the packed house, mainly consisting of United faithful, and their typical pressure defense, helped the Lions keep it respectful as the first quarter ended 16-11 in favor of Penns Manor.
The game started opening up in the second quarter as Penns Manor's Max Hill and Ryan Gresko each hit a 3-pointer. United's Ben Tomb started mixing it up inside with six of his own points for the Lions. United's John Henry picked up his third foul in the second quarter. Penns Manor led 32-22 at halftime.
"I can't say how much respect I have for that team," Penns Manor coach Andy Lansberry said of third-seeded United. "They have tremendous players, great athletes and just great kids, too. We were embarrassed on this floor the last time we played them and there was no strategy on my part. It was all our guys. They just wanted this game so bad."
The size of No. 2 seed Penns Manor inside caused some fits for United as they were able to block and alter many shots, but the pressure defense and aggressiveness of the Lions resulted in steals and transition buckets. Penns Manor pounded the boards and extended their lead to 46-32 after three quarters.
The second half saw United crank up the pressure even more, as seniors Johnny Muchesko, Tomb and Henry capitalized on steals and turnovers to cut the deficit to eight. Penns Manor attempted 21 free throws in the fourth quarter alone and Grimaldi went 3-for-4 down the stretch to seal victory.
Tomb led United with 15 points, and Henry scored 12.
Grimaldi, a 1,000-point scorer, tallied a game-high 19 points. Max Hill scored 13 points, and Noah Kohan added 10 for Penns Manor.
Penns Manor will play Portage in the District 6 title game on Thursday. United will play West Shamokin in the consolation game. United is 2-1 against West Shamokin this season, including a 48-37 victory in the Heritage Conference title game on Feb. 11.
