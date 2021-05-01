STATE COLLEGE – A trio of Nittany Lions were selected consecutively during the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft on Saturday in Cleveland.
The Washington Football Team selected defensive end Shaka Toney with the 246th pick in the seventh round. Toney played in 47 contests with 22 starts during his four-year Penn State career.
The Philadelphia native accumulated 111 total tackles – including 28.5 tackles for a loss – to go with 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery. Toney’s career sacks rank eighth all-time among Penn State defenders.
Toney received accolades as a first-team All-Big Ten selection both by conference coaches and members of the media last season following a senior campaign where he recorded 31 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Toney posted career highs in tackles (40), sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (eight) as a redshirt junior in 2019. Big Ten coaches named him as a second-team All-Big Ten selection that season.
Toney posted 17 tackles (3.5 sacks) and 23 tackles (five sacks) as a redshirt freshman and a redshirt sophomore, respectively.
Following Toney’s selection at No. 246, Penn State offensive linemen Michal Menet and Will Fries were drafted with back-to-back selections by the Arizona Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts, respectively.
Menet, a center, started 34 contests during his Penn State career. He was named a team captain for the 2020 season. Big Ten coaches and members of the media tabbed him a third-team All-Big Ten selection following his 2020 season.
Fries logged playing time at both offensive guard positions in 48 games with 42 starts during his time at Penn State. Big Ten coaches named him to their All-Big Ten second team last season, while members of the league’s media selected him as an honorable mention player.
Linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end Odafe (Jayson) Oweh were selected in the first round with the 12th and 31st picks to Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens, respectively. Tight end Pat Freiermuth was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 55th pick in the second round.
