STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State redshirt senior punter, kicker and kickoff specialist Jordan Stout has been named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. Stout earns the honor for the fourth time this season, the most in the conference.
Stout knocked five punts inside the 10 against Rutgers and six of his eight punts inside the 20. He hit two punts of 50-plus yards.
With Stout handling kickoff and punting duties, Rutgers’ average drive start for the entire game was its own 18-yard line. The Scarlet Knights’ best starting field position was their own 33.
Led by Stout, Penn State ranks second in the country in net punting (44.93). He is ninth in the country and second in the Big Ten with a 46.47 punt average. Stout has averaged at least 50 yards per punt in five games this season and 24 of his 59 punts this season have gone for 50 or more yards.
Stout has 27 career punts of 50-plus yards. Stout has landed 31 punts inside the 20, including a career-high six against Illinois and Rutgers, 15 inside the 10 and five inside the 5.
