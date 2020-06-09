Penn State junior linebacker Micah Parsons and Pittsburgh senior defensive end Patrick Jones II are among the 42 candidates on the preseason watch list for the 17th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy, as announced by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation.
The Lott IMPACT Trophy honors the top defensive player in college football who makes the biggest impact for his team, both on and off the field. The award is given to a distinguished young man who represents the qualities embodied by Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott – Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Penn State’s Carl Nassib won the award in 2015.
Parsons was named the 2019 Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year, becoming the first sophomore to win the award. He was a first-team All-America selection by numerous outlets, including The Associated Press, USA Today, ESPN, America Football Coaches Association, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report and Pro Football Focus. He led the team with 83 and 109 tackles in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
His four forced fumbles last season were tied for third in the Big Ten and tied for fifth nationally. Parsons earned the 2019 Most Valuable Defensive Player at the team’s awards banquet. He tied his career high with 14 tackles against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl, registering three tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.
Jones has become one of the nation’s premier pass rushers off the edge. Last year in his first season as a starter, Jones helped Pitt’s defense lead the nation in sacks (51 total, 3.9/game). He accumulated 43 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and registered 18 official quarterback hurries in 2019 – although Pro Football Focus tabbed him with several more pressures.
As a result of his impressive junior season, Jones earned second-team ACC honors and received honorable mention All-America recognition from Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus.
