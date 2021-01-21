STATE COLLEGE – Sunday’s wrestling match between No. 3 Penn State and No. 24 Michigan State has been postponed.
“The universities mutually agreed to the postponement out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff,” a Penn State statement read. “The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.”
Penn State’s previously scheduled meet against Rutgers last Saturday was also postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak blanketed the program.
Michigan State went 1-1 in its season opener last Saturday with a win against Maryland (42-0) and a loss against No. 14 Minnesota (28-6).
The Big Ten once again reigns one of the sport’s toughest conferences, as 11 programs are listed among InterMat’s Top 25 teams.
Iowa, the reigning Big Ten champion, tops the list. Michigan State boasts a quartet of Top 25 InterMat wrestlers in No. 6 Rayvon Foley (125 pounds), No. 18 Jake Tucker (165), No. 20 Layne Malczewski (184) and No. 7 Cameron Caffey (197). Caffey posted wins in two matches last weekend.
Nine Penn State wrestlers hold InterMat rankings: No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young (125 pounds), No. 2 Nick Lee (141), No. 10 Jarod Verkleeren (149), No. 11 Brady Berge (157), No. 6 Joe Lee (165), No. 5 Carter Starocci (174), No. 3 Aaron Brooks (184), No. 13 Michael Beard (197) and No. 5 Greg Kerkvliet (285). Bravo-Young and Lee were national placewinners and All-Americans in 2019.
Last year’s national tournament was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Penn State has a 13-meet win streak against the Spartans. The Nittany Lions hold a 22-9 all-time lead in the series.
