DETROIT – Nick Lee joined Roman Bravo-Young as consecutive NCAA title winners with a 10-3 decision against North Carolina’s Kizhan Clarke in the final at 141 pounds.
Lee, Penn State’s first five-time All-American, extended his win streak this season to 22 bouts and 27 overall.
Lee went 5-0 during the three-day national championship event. His seven-point margin in the national championship bout was the second largest of his five matches.
Penn State claimed the NCAA team championship earlier on Saturday. Three Nittany Lions have remaining championship bouts.
