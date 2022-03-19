DETROIT – Roman Bravo-Young claimed his second-straight NCAA wrestling championship at 133 pounds with a 3-2 decision against Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix on Saturday.
Bravo-Young recorded a first-period takedown to build a lead he wouldn’t yield. Fix tied the score at 2 with an escape point in the second period, but Bravo-Young added an escape of his own in the third to secure the win which capped an undefeated season.
Penn State, which claimed the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship team title earlier on Saturday, has four remaining wrestlers in the championship round.
