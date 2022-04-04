North Star High School will host The Shop Wrestling Camp over three days from April 29-May 1.
Penn State two-time NCAA Division I champion Roman Bravo-Young will be one of the coaches at the clinic. The cost is $185 with the early registration deadline on April 18, which includes a free camp T-shirt. Capacity is capped at 75 with late registration ending on April 23. The camp is open to all ages between kindergarten and 12th grade and skill levels.
Registration begins at 5 p.m. on April 29. The first session will go from 6 to 8 p.m. On April 30, three sessions will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 6:45 p.m. Two sessions (2 to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 6:45 p.m.) will occur on May 1.
Other instructors include Rutgers’ Greg Bulsak, Shippensburg’s Tyshawn White, four-time PIAA champion Gavin Teasdale, Tanner Cahill, Taylor Cahill, Toby Cahill, Drew Doak and Sal Lascari.
“We are excited to bring such great clinicians to the area,” Taylor Cahill said. “Roman Bravo-Young is a superstar of the sport. We are so happy these kindergarten through 12th-grade area wrestlers will be able to learn techniques and approaches centered around his dynamic and exciting wrestling style. Greg Bulsak and Tyshawn White will aid Bravo-Young in providing our area with wrestling instruction that has been successful at the highest levels of scholastic wrestling.
“Our mission is to continue to have a positive impact on building a strong wrestling culture in Somerset County and surrounding areas. We are happy to break free from the monopolization and highly expensive cost of wrestling training and give our area a relatively inexpensive camp led by world class clinicians.”
