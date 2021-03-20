Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young and Nick Lee have the Nittany Lions 2-0 in title matches early on Saturday at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships in St. Louis.
Bravo-Young claimed the championship at 133 pounds, while Lee did the same at 141 pounds.
No. 2 Bravo-Young and No. 1 Daton Fix of Oklahoma State met in first bout of the evening. Bravo-Young tallied an escape point in the third period to go with nearly two minutes of riding time. Fix was awarded a stall call that sent the match into sudden victory.
Bravo-Young recorded a two-point takedown in the overtime period to win his first NCAA championship. The win capped a 14-0 season for Bravo-Young, and it handed Fix his first loss of the year.
“I was hanging on there at the end, moving my feet at an angle,” Bravo-Young explained after. “I don’t care what happened in that match, a national title is a national title. It feels amazing. I put a lot of work into this (that) people don’t see. It’s a lot of pressure sometimes. … It means a lot.”
Second-seed Nick Lee (12-2) faced Iowa’s top-ranked Jaydin Eierman (13-0) in a rematch of the Big Ten final that Eierman won 6-5.
Eierman scored a one-point escape in the second period. Lee tallied a two-point takedown in the third period, but Eierman evened the score at two with a one-point escape in the period.
Lee clinched Penn State’s second victory with a two-point takedown in sudden victory that gave the Nittany Lions their first NCAA championship at 141 pounds in program history.
“I was tired,” Lee said with a laugh after the win. “But that’s just the nature of wrestling. You get tired, and at the end of the day, you just have to keep fighting.”
At 165, Stanford's Shane Griffith, the No. 8 seed, defeated Pittsburgh's Jake Wentzel, 7-2, in the finals. Wentzel was the No. 3 seed.
