ANN ARBOR, Michigan – The regular-season Big Ten champion Penn State Nittany Lions will send seven wrestlers to the semifinal round of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships on Saturday night at the University of Michigan’s Crisler Arena. The tournament’s second session is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Roman Bravo-Young, Beau Bartlett, Levi Haines, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, Max Dean and Greg Kerkvliet advanced through the quarterfinal round to give Penn State 63.5 points through the first session.
All seven wrestlers qualified for the upcoming NCAA championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Iowa and Penn State are tied for first place. Minnesota (51.5), Ohio State (45.5) and Nebraska (45) round out the rest of the top five.
Central Cambria High School alumnus and Iowa wrestler Max Murin went 2-0 on Saturday afternoon to claim his spot in the semifinals. Murin, a four seed, won a 4-2 decision against Penn State’s Shayne Van Ness in the quarterfinals. Murin will face Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso (No. 1) in the semis.
Bravo-Young (No. 1) cruised into tonight’s semifinals with a 13-2 major decision against Iowa’s Brody Teske (No. 8) at 133 pounds. The two-time Big Ten champion accumulated 5:06 in riding time to become the first Nittany Lions to qualify for the NCAA Championships later this month. Bravo-Young will face Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin (No. 5) in tonight’s semifinal round. Ragusin earned wins against 12-seed Kyle Burwick (Nebraska) and four-seed Chris Cannon (Northwestern) during the opening session.
Bartlett (No. 2) clinched his spot at the NCAAs early Saturday afternoon with a 4-2 decision against Michigan’s Cole Mattin (No. 10) that propelled him into the semifinals at 141 pounds. Bartlett draws Nebraska’s Brock Hardy (No. 3) this evening. Hardy secured wins against Maryland’s Kal Miller (No. 14) and Joseph Zargo (No. 11) of Wisconsin during the first two rounds.
Two-seed Haines, one of four Penn State freshmen, nabbed a 6-0 decision against Indiana’s Derek Gilcher in Haines’ first postseason bout at 157 pounds. He’ll draw Purdue’s Kendall Coleman in the semifinals. Coleman claimed wins against Maryland’s Michael North (No. 14) and Michigan’s Will Lewan (No. 6).
Starocci (No. 1) secured a 10-2 major decision against Northwestern’s Troy Fisher (No. 8) to claim his place in the semifinals. Starocci will meet Minnesota’s Bailee O’Reilly in the semifinal round. O’Reilly scored wins against Wisconsin’s Josh Otto (No. 13) and Illinois’ Edmond Ruth (No. 5) en route to his spot in the semis at 174 pounds.
Max Dean (No. 1) picked up a 2-0 decision with riding time during his quarterfinal bout at 197 pounds against Minnesota’s Michial Foy (No.9). Dean will take on Iowa’s Jacob Warner (No. 5) in the semifinals.
Greg Kerkvliet (No. 1) was the final Nittany Lion to secure a semifinal spot. Kerkvliet took a 9-1 major decision against Ohio State’s Tate Orndorff (No. 7) at 285 pounds. The semifinal round will see a matchup between Kerkvliet and Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi (No. 3).
Ohio State’s Carson Kharchla (No. 5) bounced Alex Facundo (No. 4) to the consolation round with a 3-1 decision in the quarterfinals at 165 pounds. Facundo – one of four Nittany Lions wrestling in a Big Ten Championships for the first time – earned a 7-2 decision against Purdue’s Stoney Buell (No. 13) during his first bout.
Maryland’s Braxton Brown (No. 7) won a 14-0 major decision with riding time against Gary Steen (No. 10) at 125 pounds in the Nittany Lions’ first showing of the tournament. Shayne Van Ness (No. 5) gave the Nittany Lions their first win after earning a 16-4 major decision against Illinois’ Jake Harrier (No. 12) at 149 pounds. Van Ness accumulated 3:44 in riding time.
Steen, Van Ness and Facundo will wrestle in tonight’s consolation to qualify for the NCAA Championships.
